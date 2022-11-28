ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

United Way of Rock River Valley names new director of community impact

ROCKFORD — United Way of Rock River Valley has hired Cornell Bondurant to serve as its new director of community impact. Bondurant, who was most recently dean of noncredit programs at Rock Valley College, will lead the nonprofit’s efforts in growing strategic initiatives aimed at improving lives in the community. That includes overseeing and developing the Move the Middle, literacy and 211 initiatives.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy