Indiana, PA

iup.edu

IUP Honors Jane E. Leonard, Recognizes Cashdollars at Leonard Hall Dedication

Members of the community gathered Monday, Nov. 28, to honor Jane Elizabeth Leonard’s legacy and to offer appreciation for Dr. Charles Cashdollar and Donna Cashdollar’s contributions during a formal dedication of Jane E. Leonard Hall (formerly the Humanities and Social Sciences building). IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, Dean...
INDIANA, PA
Turnto10.com

'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says

NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
NEWARK, DE
Tribune-Review

Springdale students disciplined over walkout

Springdale High School students who participated in a walkout last week over an alleged teacher shortage apparently will be punished. Last week, dozens of Springdale High School students staged a walkout to protest what they claim is a severe teacher shortage, which the Allegheny Valley School District denies. “I can’t...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’

Salaries for Pennsylvania lawmakers jumped Thursday when an automatic 7.8% pay increase took effect, the largest in over a quarter century. Two sitting lawmakers, who ran in simultaneously for other offices, will be getting the legislative pay raise, albeit briefly, before taking more lucrative elected posts next month. Allegheny County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
duqsm.com

A story that they wouldn’t hear

Backpacks sat ominously across the lawn in front of Fisher Hall during the Active Minds display held on Nov. 3. But these backpacks were not the only baggage accompanying this event. What wasn’t immediately clear to those passing by was the “Silence Packing” theme connected with the program. Duquesne decided...
Farm and Dairy

Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign

Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
OAKDALE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Chester County

- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

