iup.edu
IUP Honors Jane E. Leonard, Recognizes Cashdollars at Leonard Hall Dedication
Members of the community gathered Monday, Nov. 28, to honor Jane Elizabeth Leonard’s legacy and to offer appreciation for Dr. Charles Cashdollar and Donna Cashdollar’s contributions during a formal dedication of Jane E. Leonard Hall (formerly the Humanities and Social Sciences building). IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, Dean...
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
penncapital-star.com
Rendell fundraiser, Casey campaign manager among leaders of Shapiro’s inaugural committee
A prominent Democratic fundraiser, a former campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and a Philadelphia securities lawyer are among the co-chairs of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural committee. The group will lead the planning and fundraising efforts for the inauguration of Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis on Jan....
Springdale students disciplined over walkout
Springdale High School students who participated in a walkout last week over an alleged teacher shortage apparently will be punished. Last week, dozens of Springdale High School students staged a walkout to protest what they claim is a severe teacher shortage, which the Allegheny Valley School District denies. “I can’t...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’
Salaries for Pennsylvania lawmakers jumped Thursday when an automatic 7.8% pay increase took effect, the largest in over a quarter century. Two sitting lawmakers, who ran in simultaneously for other offices, will be getting the legislative pay raise, albeit briefly, before taking more lucrative elected posts next month. Allegheny County...
'She was a gift': Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania mother, teacher
"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you," said Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary.
philasun.com
Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street at the age of 83. A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness. He was a force within the Philadelphia community.
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Bhavini Patel announces candidacy for state House seat vacated by Summer Lee
Election Day is over but there are still some Pennsylvania state House seats that will need representatives. One Edgewood elected official is putting her name up for consideration. Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood councilwoman and Democrat, announced on Monday her candidacy for state House District 34, which includes Pittsburgh neighborhoods Homewood,...
duqsm.com
A story that they wouldn’t hear
Backpacks sat ominously across the lawn in front of Fisher Hall during the Active Minds display held on Nov. 3. But these backpacks were not the only baggage accompanying this event. What wasn’t immediately clear to those passing by was the “Silence Packing” theme connected with the program. Duquesne decided...
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
‘Oh, my goodness, are we winning!’: Philly district attorney offers theory for his impeachment
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner explained his theory for why conservatives impeached him earlier this month.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Target 11 Exclusive: Middle school student accused of attacking security guard
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that an Arsenal Middle School student is now facing school disciplinary action and possible criminal charges after attacking a school security guard inside the school Tuesday morning. Sources tell Target 11 that the middle school student entered the school Tuesday morning and was...
Smart Business Network
Mark J. Zilner didn’t just join the family business at Diamond Pharmacy Services, he pushed it forward
Mark J. Zilner spent his time in pharmacy school learning how to fill a doctor’s prescription. But when Zilner finished college and joined the family business, Diamond Pharmacy Services, in 1991, he wrote a prescription of his own. Rather than merely help maintain the successful Indiana, Pennsylvania-based business Zilner’s...
