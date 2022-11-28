Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Having A 'Very Difficult Time' With 'Stress And Anxiety' Now, Royal Expert Says
Moving house can be stressful for anyone – and moving from one luxurious residence to another is no exception, as Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it hard to adjust to her new home!. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new Princess of Wales, 40, has been having a...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Queen Camilla's 'Awkward' Interaction With Small Child Sparks Race Debate
The Queen Consort's interaction with a child during an engagement on Thursday sparked a debate as the royals face scrutiny in relation to race.
Prince Harry's unusual nickname for Kate Middleton revealed
Kate Middleton's nickname from brother-in-law, Prince Harry, is rather sweet
Princess Charlotte has important title bestowed on her in 'fitting tribute' to her late great-grandmother - despite another royal being lined up for the role
Princess Charlotte's new title is one of the most senior in the Royal Family, according to reports, and it may leave some disappointed
Norway princess gives up royal duties to be with American ‘shaman’ who calls cancer a choice
Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise has relinquished her royal duties to pursue alternative medicine with her fiance, an American shaman, the palace has said. The princess will retain her title but she is giving up the role of royal patron and will not represent the royal house. The 51-year-old...
Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book
Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet
Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Popculture
King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
Photos show how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship changed through the years
Sunday marks Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 75th wedding anniversary, their first anniversary since the Queen's death.
People
360K+
Followers
60K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1