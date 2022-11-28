ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Story Behind Luke Kornet, Celtics’ Unique Alley-Oop Celebration

No team in the NBA is having more fun than the Boston Celtics, and some of that fun can be contributed to Luke Kornet’s new dunk celebration. You may have noticed Kornet, who had an incredible performance off the bench in Boston’s blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breakout the celly after one of his many dunks in the contest. The most obvious instance came when he caught a Marcus Smart alley-oop to put the Celtics 31 points.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Celtics hold off Heat on royal night in Boston

BOSTON — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent to the Celtics' bench asthe Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum had...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) active for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Miami

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his return to the court after he missed one game with neck stiffness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 23.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) active for Wednesday's game against Celtics

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 13th start this season despite dealing with a right shoulder impingement. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Strus to score 25.8 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Al Horford (back) starting on Wednesday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford will make his 18th start this season after the veteran sat out one game with lower back stiffness. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 28.6 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes...
BOSTON, MA

