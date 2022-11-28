Read full article on original website
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum’s MVP Candidacy Reaches New High Vs. Heat
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics moved their home-winning streak to 10 games Wednesday night with a win over the Miami Heat, 134-121, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 18-4 on the year, while the Heat dropped to 10-12. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Jayson Tatum...
Story Behind Luke Kornet, Celtics’ Unique Alley-Oop Celebration
No team in the NBA is having more fun than the Boston Celtics, and some of that fun can be contributed to Luke Kornet’s new dunk celebration. You may have noticed Kornet, who had an incredible performance off the bench in Boston’s blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breakout the celly after one of his many dunks in the contest. The most obvious instance came when he caught a Marcus Smart alley-oop to put the Celtics 31 points.
WCVB
Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Celtics hold off Heat on royal night in Boston
BOSTON — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent to the Celtics' bench asthe Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum had...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum closes in on Larry Bird with immaculate feat vs. Heat
At this point, it is no longer surprising to hear Jayson Tatum’s name uttered in the same breath as that of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Tatum has us singing his praises yet again after another remarkable feat during Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. After reaching the...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Jayson Tatum spills on sand castle message that’s driving Boston every game
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have looked like a team on a mission this season. Well, I guess they are on a mission after losing the NBA Finals last season. Nevertheless, there was a lot of skepticism entering the season with the Ime Udoka fiasco. With Udoka’s suspension, that left Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) active for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Miami
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his return to the court after he missed one game with neck stiffness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 23.6...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson starting for injured Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson will make the start at the four after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a right calf strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 28.3 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
numberfire.com
Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) active for Wednesday's game against Celtics
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 13th start this season despite dealing with a right shoulder impingement. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Strus to score 25.8 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available for Wednesday's contest versus Boston
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson will make his return after he was forced to sit four games with a left ankle sprain. In 14.1 expected minutes, our models project Robinson to score 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.9...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Norman Powell (groin) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell has been added to the injury report will a groin strain and is doubtful to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against the Jazz.
numberfire.com
Boston's Al Horford (back) starting on Wednesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford will make his 18th start this season after the veteran sat out one game with lower back stiffness. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 28.6 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes...
