KYTV
Public school administrators in Ava, Mo. enlist the support of a behavioral health counselor
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - One school district in the Ozarks is taking a new approach to helping students navigate the pressures of learning. Ava Elementary has a new staff member whose role goes beyond teaching. “If students don’t feel safe and secure they’re not going to learn,” said Ava Schools...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
Eden Village 3 groundbreaking another step in getting more homeless people permanent housing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several dozen people braved below-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning to see the groundbreaking for Eden Village 3 on High Street in north Springfield. And the cold was an ironic reminder of those who will benefit from the new housing project. “Think about living on the streets in...
City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements
WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. “This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.
What’s Going Around: Preventative health care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Between Christmas shopping, holiday parties and family gatherings, there is a lot to keep us busy this time of year but instead of focusing solely on others, it might be a good time to focus on yourself. “So when I’m looking at preventative health care, our...
The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless. The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
On Your Side: How to check a charity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
Tracking big weather swings this week
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
City of Lockwood, Mo., tables proposal for 12% increase on electric bills
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lockwood voted Tuesday night to table a vote on a proposed 12% hike in electric bills. The city council will on the proposal at its next meeting. The mayor, Ken Snider, says it is necessary because the town is losing $1,000 a day...
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Jakob Hiatt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old, Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band. He was...
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
Springfield City Council approves tax incentives for property owners in Grant Avenue Parkway redevelopment area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There was another significant step forward for the Grant Avenue Parkway project this week when the Springfield City Council approved tax abatements along the corridor to encourage property owners to make improvements. The Grant Avenue Parkway project was originally approved by the Springfield Planning and Zoning...
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew measure; approve renaming an airport terminal after Roy Blunt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council had a busy night of discussion about a coffee shop and the renaming of an airport terminal Monday. Below is a breakdown of the top measures and where they stand. 7-Brew Coffee drive-thru development. Council members discussed traffic impact concerns for the development...
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
SPONSORED: The Place-Check out Springfield’s only locally owned toy store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -HobbyTown is a great place to shop for the holidays. From stocking stuffers to models, you’re sure to find something your kids will enjoy.
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars at busy Springfield intersection dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit the pedestrian while on the road. The pedestrian later died at a...
