Springfield, MO

KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements

WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. “This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.
WHEATLAND, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Preventative health care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Between Christmas shopping, holiday parties and family gatherings, there is a lot to keep us busy this time of year but instead of focusing solely on others, it might be a good time to focus on yourself. “So when I’m looking at preventative health care, our...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit is taking a step toward providing shelter for the homeless. The Gathering Tree will break ground on Eden Village 3 on Wednesday. Eden Village has two existing communities, one on Division Street and the other on Bower Street. This new development will look a little different than the other two villages. Eden Village 3 will have 24 modular duplexes. The L-shaped buildings will help create community while offering some privacy to the residents.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: How to check a charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tracking big weather swings this week

Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Jakob Hiatt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old, Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band. He was...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian struck by 2 cars at busy Springfield intersection dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit the pedestrian while on the road. The pedestrian later died at a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

