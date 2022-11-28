Read full article on original website
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KTVL
Firefighters investigate structure fire behind Rendata Industrial Park
MERLIN, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a greenhouse-type structure was destroyed in Merlin this morning due to a fire. Officials say the fire was located in the woods behind the Rendata Industrial Park. No one was believed to be inside and no injuries were reported. The cause of...
KTVL
KTVL
Ashland warming shelter gets crucial volunteers, Medford shelter needs more
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Winter weather is upon the Rogue Valley and emergency warming shelters are opening across Southern Oregon. The Ashland warming shelter had been reaching a crisis point due to a lack of resources and trained volunteers preventing them from opening as much as they wanted. After putting the call out, the community came through and it has been able to open.
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
KTVL
kptv.com
KTVL
Ask10: Why were benches taken away on Evergreen?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Susan wrote in asking:. "Why were the benches taken away on Evergreen between Main Street and Sixth Street?" We reached out to the City of Medford to get the answer. A spokesperson for the city says the benches along Evergreen Street were removed due...
KTVL
Suspect in Klamath County baseball assault facing misdemeanor charges
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — One of the suspects accused of assaulting a club baseball teammate at an out-of-state tournament in August is facing misdemeanor assault charges, according to a prosecuting attorney. Kevin McCrae, the prosecuting attorney in Grant County, Wash., says 18-year-old Owen Cheyne is being charged in the...
KTVL
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says crews responded to a residential structure fire over the weekend. According to officials, the fire started and was quickly contained to the home's kitchen area. Everyone living in the home was able to exit safely with no reported injuries. Fire officials believe...
KDRV
Police arrest two people in connection with recent local robberies
On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with the assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27 years old) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25 years old) were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5:00 a.m. on this date. The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removed the cash register, and fleeing the area in a silver van. The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.
Klamath Falls News
KDRV
actionnewsnow.com
mybasin.com
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
