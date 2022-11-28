Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 13
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 13. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Return vs. Chiefs in Week 13, per Report
The Cincinnati star missed the past four games with a hip injury.
Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad
The Denver Broncos cut Melvin Gordon last week, and he already has a new home. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. From there, Pelissero expects Gordon to be elevated to the active roster soon. Gordon was cut...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
Packers Cut Safety Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers are waiving Johnathan Abram. This is the second time in three weeks that Abram has been cut from a roster, after the Raiders waived him on November 8. He is now clear to be claimed on waivers. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with Lisfranc Injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is now out indefinitely with a foot injury. The team is afraid that Jackson has a “significant” Lisfranc injury, which may or may not need surgery. Jackson’s season is likely over if all sides agree he needs surgery. The NFL Network’s Mike...
Jahlani Tavai Signs 2-Year Extension with Patriots
The New England Patriots have extended linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. Tavai has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension through 2024. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad back in 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to return, expects to play in Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) expects to play in Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren has reportedly been cleared to return after missing time with a hamstring injury. He expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday and could see a larger workload if Najee Harris (abdomen) is ruled out. Benny Snell could also factor in after handling 13 touches against the Colts in Week 12 with both Harrs and Warren injured.
Houston Astros Sign Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros are adding to their offense with a new first baseman. Former White Sox first baseman, Jose Abreu, is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros. The exact amount of money in the deal is unknown at time of writing. Bob Nightengale broke the news of...
NFL Week 13 Picks
The NFL season is here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here are the NFL week 13 picks. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like NFL Week 13 Picks!
Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 quarterback rankings.
Yardbarker
Trading Darren Waller Should Be On The Table This Offseason
It’s been an underwhelming 2022 season for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and that’s putting it nicely. Many (but not all) Raiders fans have turned on Waller; some question his demeanor: is he still committed to being one of the best at his position? Is his focus lacking? Some point to his crucial drops earlier in the season as evidence. Well, that’s when he was still playing, something he hasn’t done much of this year due to nagging injuries. Is there any chance that general manager Dave Ziegler is having buyer’s remorse?
NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread
Buffalo Bills (-5) at New England Patriots. The Bills have notched two straight wins after losing two in a row. Playing the Patriots is never easy, but they have way more firepower and should be able to cover. Pick: Bills. Sunday Afternoon. Washington Commanders (-2.5) at New York Giants. Washington...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0