It’s been an underwhelming 2022 season for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and that’s putting it nicely. Many (but not all) Raiders fans have turned on Waller; some question his demeanor: is he still committed to being one of the best at his position? Is his focus lacking? Some point to his crucial drops earlier in the season as evidence. Well, that’s when he was still playing, something he hasn’t done much of this year due to nagging injuries. Is there any chance that general manager Dave Ziegler is having buyer’s remorse?

2 DAYS AGO