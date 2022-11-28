Read full article on original website
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
Slight rainfall expected in the valley and mountains
Another cool and dry day across Kern County today with temperatures slightly below average with a high of only 59 degrees. Dry weather will prevail through Wednesday before a winter storm arrives on Thursday night,bringing widespread rain and mountain snow starting at about 6,000 feet elevation through Friday morning. Dry weather returns during the day […]
Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
The week begins comfortable and dry, ends cooler with rain chances.
We had a quite warm Thanksgiving, but things are heading in the cooler direction next week!. Bakersfield ends this week with a nice high of 65° on Sunday. Then the valley starts the week in the low 60s and dips into the 50s on Tuesday. Towards the end of...
Report: Bakersfield named city with worst air quality in U.S.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield tops the American Lung Association's 2022 State of the Air report as the U.S metro city with the worst air quality. Two other Central Valley cities are tied for second worst, Fresno and Visalia. Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said this is...
Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know
In just one day all of the streets will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. If you are going, there are details you need to know.
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
Two lanes closed on southbound I-5 in Lebec due to semi crash
Two lanes are closed for approximately four hours due to a non-injury traffic collision on the southbound I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
Southbound I-5 lanes open after semi-truck collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed after a crash between two semi-trucks early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near the Grapevine inspection facility, south of the Outlets at Tejon. Officials say...
California Highway Patrol to hold toy drop-off event for CHiPs for Kids
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be holding a toy drop-off event in Downtown Bakersfield as part of its CHiPs for Kids toy drive on Thursday, December 1st.
Couple to get married during Bakersfield Christmas Parade after winning contest
The 40th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, December 1st. Two lucky residents will tie the knot because they won the Kern Bridal Association Parade Float Wedding contest.
City plans to spend thousands on dumpster enclosures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has a preliminary plan to provide 100 dumpster locks and five enclosures to businesses however the cost of these enclosures isn’t cheap. The plan is still in the works but for now, the city is working on a project that will prevent dumpster divers and illegal dumpers from getting […]
City of Tehachapi hosts inaugural ‘Hometown Christmas’ extravaganza
Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Tehachapi, Key Budge, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their ‘Hometown Christmas’ event happening Dec. 3. in downtown Tehachapi from 2 to 5 p.m. ‘Tehachapi Hometown Christmas’ was modeled after the success of the downtown farmers market held in...
Kern County firefighter dies after cancer battle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt, a 17-year veteran of the department, died Sunday after battling cancer the past few years, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said in a news release. He was 61. Schmidt last worked at Station 23 in Fellows. All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff […]
Three hurt in Highway 33-Wood Street crash
Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening. All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them. Taft Police...
Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard
The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
