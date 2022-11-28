TEDx Manitou Springs returns December 3

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ideas worth spreading is the idea behind TEDx, with further hopes of sparking deep discussion and connection in a small group.

This year, TEDx Manitou Springs returns with the theme: Fluidity.

Kimberly Gold, TEDx Manitou Springs Fluidity Speaker, and Kristen Baker, Chief Connection Officer for TEDx Manitou Springs, explained on FOX21 Morning News what participants can expect.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets begin at $42. A live stream ticket option is also available for $10.

