ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

TEDx Manitou Springs returns December 3

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395BLI_0jQ64prp00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ideas worth spreading is the idea behind TEDx, with further hopes of sparking deep discussion and connection in a small group.

This year, TEDx Manitou Springs returns with the theme: Fluidity.

Kimberly Gold, TEDx Manitou Springs Fluidity Speaker, and Kristen Baker, Chief Connection Officer for TEDx Manitou Springs, explained on FOX21 Morning News what participants can expect.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets begin at $42. A live stream ticket option is also available for $10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Citadel Crossing Chick-fil-A opens Thursday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get ready Chick-fil-A fans, a brand new location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the corner of Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. The new location, located at 507 N. Academy, will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., with the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Electric Moonlight at CMZoo: 21 and up event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is gearing up for its adults-only holiday lights spectacular, as tickets to Electric Moonlight are now available and are expected to sell out. According to CMZoo, Electric Moonlight will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is for adults 21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

AdAmAn Alley opening celebration rescheduled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The celebration to open AdAmAn Alley, a local attraction and visitor experience in Downtown Colorado Springs, has been delayed due to the frigid temperatures forecast for the originally planned grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Downtown Partnership, and the AdAmAn […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

GIVE! Campaign 2022: Springs Ensemble Theatre

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help. We are featuring Springs Ensemble Theatre, which produces intimate, live theatre in collaboration with artists throughout the Colorado Springs area. Springs Ensemble Theatre president, Matt Radcliffe and playwright Kate Hertz […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mountain Song hosts Winter Faire fundraiser

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holiday season is upon us and there’s no better time to cozy up with the kids and work on a special project. Hannah Lewis and her daughter, Autumn, from Mountain Song Community School, showed FOX21’s Abbie Burke how to make a needlefelt handmade ornament. Mountain Song is hosting a Winter Faire […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
allamericanatlas.com

19 Incredible Things to Do in Colorado Springs Alone (solo tips!)

Surrounded by rugged peaks and sweeping views, Colorado Springs combines breathtaking natural scenery, deep-rooted history, and vibrant small-city life. With all of this on offer, there are an almost baffling array of things to do alone in Colorado Springs. For the adventure seekers, you will struggle to find somewhere with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CO Healing Fund statement on Club Q shooting donations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) responded to the calls from victims of multiple mass shootings to give 100% of donations to victims. In a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 27 the group of victims demanded all funds go to the victims of the Club Q shooting. Drawing on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Richard Fierro to be honored Tuesday at Atrevida

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped stop the gunman during the Club Q shooting, will be honored at the brewery he and his wife operate, Atrevida Beer Company, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Public Relations employee with Ent Credit Union, Ent will be presenting Fierro with a significant award, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is one “shell” of a restaurant!

(SPONSORED) — ‘Tis the SEA-son for New England-style seafood. You’ve probably seen the Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap food truck around Colorado Springs, but did you know they have a brick-and-mortar too? Krista Witiak has what you need to know to enjoy authentic New England-style seafood here in Colorado!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New pop-ups downtown just in time for the holidays

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Downtown Development Authority has coordinated to have two new pop-up shops in the downtown area during the holiday season. Artist Jack Denton is open from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at 31 East Bijou Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day. According to the Downtown Partnership, “The painter of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Gov. Polis talks veteran mental health at new clinic

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis joined Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitt to talk about the mental health needs of veterans in Colorado at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock. “In Colorado, we are so proud of both our strong active duty military presence as well as […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy