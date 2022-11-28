There is a clean uptick in the requests for blockchain and cryptocurrency training. It is already a growing part of business. However, it just looks like the growth of the cryptocurrency industry will never be possible in the absence of compliance, KYC, operating risks, and improved awareness of risk management among investors. Corporate crisis caused by poor corporate governance has led to many scandals in the cryptocurrency industry. Despite, the show in the cryptocurrency marketplace survives probably due to the technology element. Trends are evolving.

1 DAY AGO