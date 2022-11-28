RENOVO, PA – State police say a Renovo man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and simple assault in a Nov. 22 incident along Erie Avenue in the borough. According to the police report, Raymond Mooney, 46, was walking towards the back of Erie Avenue on the morning of the incident and began to shout about two or three men not in the area. He then allegedly walked up to the victim, a 48-year-old Renovo woman, pulled an air soft pistol from his waistband and put it in her face, then walked back towards his house.

