Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Heaven Lee-Angel Stahl DeHaas
Heaven Lee-Angel Stahl DeHaas, age 22, of Long Run Road, Mill Hall, PA passed away, November 27, 2022 at the Lock Haven Hospital. She was born in Lewisburg, PA March 8, 2000, the daughter of Patrick and Michelle Engel DeHaas. Heaven was a 2018 graduate of Central Mountain High School...
therecord-online.com
Kevin Lee Foringer
Kevin Lee Foringer, 56, of Flemington passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at The Gatehouse of UPMC- Divine Providence Hospital. Born January 4, 1966 in Norristown, he was a son of the late Harold Guy Foringer, Jr. and JoAnne Showers Foringer who survives in Flemington. Kevin was a graduate of...
therecord-online.com
Theresa A. Sample
Theresa A. Sample, 62, of Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital. Born June 18, 1960 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Mary Katherine Krape Lachat. Theresa was a 1979 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She...
therecord-online.com
George D. Sporny Sr.
George D. Sporny Sr.,71, of 134 Ninth St. Renovo, PA., passed away Nov. 24, 2022, unexpectedly at the Bucktail Medical Center. He was born in Renovo March 27, 1951 and was united in marriage to Alveda “Lynn” Johnson who survives. George had worked as a laborer in the Renovo area and was most known for his Elvis impersonations.
therecord-online.com
Clair William “Jim” Jones, Jr.
Clair William “Jim” Jones, Jr, 98, of Centre Hall passed away on Wednesday, November 24, at Susque-View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven. He was born in Huston, Walker Township, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Annabelle Showers Rogers, and grew up in the Lester Thomas Rogers family in Nittany. He graduated from Walker Township High School in 1942. On June 25, 1948, In Tylersville, he married Elinor Lorraine Nicholas, who survives in Centre Hall.
therecord-online.com
Kathryn A. Shearer
Kathryn A. Shearer, 57, of Renovo died Friday, Nov., 25, 2022 at her residence. Born November 15, 1965 in Renovo she was a daughter of Melvin and Ann (Mackey) Shearer. She was a 1983 graduate of Bucktail Area High School. She enjoyed riding her scooter, visiting friends and shopping. Surviving...
therecord-online.com
Family Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Deceased Lock Haven Wrestling Hall of Famer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the last decade, Matt Avery, a 1987 Lock Haven University graduate and former wrestler, and his wife, Maureen, have been avid supporters of Lock Haven head wrestling coach, Scott Moore, and the Bald Eagles’ nationally-recognized wrestling program. The Averys are honored to provide financial assistance to student-athletes competing for the program Matt once proudly wrestled for.
therecord-online.com
Got spare, tacky Christmas decorations? Fran Gray needs your help!
PHILIPSBURG, PA – Fran Gray knows how to fight. “I have been winning at life since 1970,” Fran’s Facebook post said Saturday morning when I stumbled across it. “I’ve successfully navigated diabetes, survived two heart attacks, five heart catheterizations, one quintuple bypass surgery, and a stroke…the point is I know how to fight.”
therecord-online.com
Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
therecord-online.com
Renovo man charged in borough threat case
RENOVO, PA – State police say a Renovo man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and simple assault in a Nov. 22 incident along Erie Avenue in the borough. According to the police report, Raymond Mooney, 46, was walking towards the back of Erie Avenue on the morning of the incident and began to shout about two or three men not in the area. He then allegedly walked up to the victim, a 48-year-old Renovo woman, pulled an air soft pistol from his waistband and put it in her face, then walked back towards his house.
therecord-online.com
County budget unveiling set for Thursday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County residents will get a first look at the county’s proposed 2023 budget at the county commissioners’ voting session this Thursday morning at 10 o’clock. Commissioner Jeff Snyder said at the board’s Monday work session that a “review” will be done...
Comments / 0