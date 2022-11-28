ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MFD responds to fire at East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Memphis restaurant on Park late Wednesday night. According to MFD, the fire broke out at Wang's Manderin housearound 10:59 p.m. No one was injured in the fired. MFD said it is still working to determine the...
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel

Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
localmemphis.com

'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Severe thunderstorms bring wind, hail to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A round of severe thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and tornadoes to parts of the Southeast United States on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, there were over a dozen tornado reports across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Several states also reported wind damage and hail. While...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis, TN
