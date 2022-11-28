Read full article on original website
Here's where you can get into the Christmas spirit this weekend!
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people in the midsouth are getting into the Christmas spirit. In Olive Branch the Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host their 45th annual Christmas parade. What began as a handful of floats has grown to three bands and over 100 participants and floats. The...
Community reaches halfway point to raise money for new Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Efforts to replace the Southland Mall Christmas tree are receiving some much-needed support. Community members are close to reaching their goal in continuing their Christmas tree tradition. It is more than a tree. “It’s iconic for the area,” said Pearl Walker, I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and...
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MFD responds to fire at East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Memphis restaurant on Park late Wednesday night. According to MFD, the fire broke out at Wang's Manderin housearound 10:59 p.m. No one was injured in the fired. MFD said it is still working to determine the...
hottytoddy.com
Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel
Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch. The porch pirate struck November 28, just a month before Christmas, according to Memphis Police. Police said that a man got a notification that a package had arrived at...
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
localmemphis.com
'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Memphis named one of the global "23 Best Places to Go in 2023"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has been named to the global list of “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” and “23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler writers and editors. Memphis Tourism made the announcement Wednesday morning.
actionnews5.com
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
Shelby County D.A. hosts 12th annual ceremony for homicide victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office held it’s annual Season of Remembrance ceremony for the families and loved ones of 2022’s homicide victims. Now in its 12th year, the event also commemorates the victims from years past. “You always remember what that...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
Boy shot at Memphis Sonic across from Kirby High School, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. That Sonic is right...
Severe thunderstorms bring wind, hail to the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A round of severe thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and tornadoes to parts of the Southeast United States on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, there were over a dozen tornado reports across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Several states also reported wind damage and hail. While...
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates. Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from...
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
