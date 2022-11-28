Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon. City of Bradford police investigating a report of a theft encountered 24 year old Heather Nicole Carter and found that she had a bench warrant for her arrest out of McKean County Court. Carter was taken into custody and remanded...
More charges for woman accused of threats
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who nearly struck several children with her car in October returned to the same neighborhood and threatened to shoot one of the residents, police say. Two weeks after Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell was charged for the road rage incident on Wilson Street in Williamsport, residents say she returned to look for the person who reported her to police, arrest papers state. In the latest incident on...
Pa. man accused of making threats with intent to terrorize, among other charges
UNITYVILLE – A Lycoming County man who lives in rural Jordan Twp. where a triple homicide occurred earlier this month has been accused of threatening to replicate the shooting. That is one of the allegations made by state police against Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, who is jailed...
Home intruder crawls through window to confront woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s cries to call the police allegedly scared away a man who came into her apartment through a window. The unwanted guest, Sha’had Lee Harris, allegedly confronted the woman before pinning her down on a bed and screaming into her face, police said. The 31-year-old Harris ran away when the woman yelled to someone on the other end of her phone conversation to call police. Officer...
Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee
Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Man accused of opening fire on police makes court appearance
Williamsport, Pa. — Most charges will bound over for a 39-year-old man accused of opening fire on Penn College police officers when they responded to a 911 call. Two counts were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing. The witness linked to both charges had COVID symptoms and was unable to testify. Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said they will be refiled at a later date. ...
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
Man charged for peeping into neighbor's window
Hughesville, Pa. — A woman woke up one evening to find a man staring into her front room window. State police at Montoursville say the accuser told them she fell asleep on her couch the evening of Nov. 7 at her Shrewsbury Township home. She awoke a short time later when her dog started barking at the front window. The accuser told Trooper Ryan Smith she saw a person looking...
Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect
Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Fyock Pleads Guilty to Attempted Homicide
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the...
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
Man arraigned for fleeing from police
Muncy, Pa. — A man who fled from police earlier this fall was taken into custody on Tuesday. State police at Montoursville arrested Jordan M. Probst, 38, of Muncy, for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges filed on Sept. 6. Cpl. Daniel Kozak says police responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a mobile home park at 1980 Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township. Troopers made...
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
Digital Collegian
State College Police charge man with public intoxication, bites security officer's finger
On Saturday, State College Police witnessed a white male, later identified as Timothy Rossetti, “staggering” alongside the road, according to court documents. Officers reported seeing Rossetti attempt to open the driver side door of a pickup truck. After an "unsuccessful" attempt, Rossetti walked toward the McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law building.
Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys
Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
Comments / 0