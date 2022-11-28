Need proof that gun violence is a serious public health issue? Look no further than this startling new report. A study published in the journal JAMA Open Network found that gun-related deaths in the United States are at a 30-year high, with fatalities among women increasing at a faster rate than men. The cross-sectional study analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding firearm deaths between 1990 and 2021. In total, researchers noted more than 1.1 million fatalities, about 86 percent of which affected men and 14 percent women. This includes both gun-related homicides and deaths by...

