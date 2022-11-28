FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m.

Amtrak officials say the train was traveling from New York to New Orleans with 55 people on board. None of the passengers or crew on board were injured in the crash.

The FedEx truck was pushed half a mile down the tracks before coming to a stop.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

