houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
KCS Holiday Express Train Stops In SW Louisiana This Week
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will be making two stops in SWLA this week. The Holiday Express is returning to the rails for the first time in three years. The operation was shut down during the pandemic and it's last run was in 2019. This year’s tour will include...
lailluminator.com
ACLU of Louisiana sues 2 police agencies over fatal shooting of LaPlace man
The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana is suing Louisiana State Police and East Jefferson Levee District Police Department for fatally shooting a man 24 times. Jabari Asante-Chioke, 52, of LaPlace was killed a year ago in Metairie. According to news reports, a passerby saw him in distress, walking along a highway, carrying what was later determined to be a gun and a knife. The motorist waved down a nearby police officer.
houmatimes.com
Entergy and SLEC helping Bayou Region recover and grow
Entergy Louisiana is continuing to partner with regional organizations to help areas of the state like the Bayou Region not only recover, but also grow and prosper through economic development. One of the organizations helping us create a more vibrant economy is the South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC). The company...
houmatimes.com
Shooting Suspect Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.
brproud.com
‘You aren’t getting my blood,’ Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police was checking for speeders on I-10 East last week when a truck allegedly flew by at over 100 mph. The truck was clocked at 106 mph near the Essen Ln. overpass. The trooper followed the truck which...
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
houmatimes.com
Rumor Control: No active shooter in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that there is an “Active gunman on the loose in Thibodaux by the Hospital area”. Shortly before 3:00 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department did respond to the area of...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Students Show Improvement on Latest Fall Reading Report
The Louisiana Department of Education released its Fall 2022 Reading Report today which shows how public school students in grades K-3 scored on a literacy screener given during the first 30 days of the current school year. Louisiana’s overall score improved and students in grades 1-3 grew for the second consecutive year, while kindergarten scores saw a decline. This year’s third graders earned their highest score since 2018.
NOLA.com
Driver killed, passenger injured in shooting in Slidell, St. Tammany authorities say
A driver was killed and a passenger wounded in an overnight shooting north of Slidell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The gunfire was reported Monday at about midnight in the 100 block of Northwood Drive, where sheriff's deputies said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked pickup truck.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say
An alleged violent offender has ties, and an outstanding warrant, in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Dec. 10
Mark your calendars! The Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., or until toys run out, at the Explore Houma Visitors Center located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray, Louisiana. Explore Houma has been collecting toys...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
houmatimes.com
Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
houmatimes.com
The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!
The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole...
houmatimes.com
Joann Hebert
Joann Frances Hebert was born August 29, 1935, to A. D. “Pope” Hebert and Vivius Mary Schexnaildre Hebert, in the small community of Plaquemine, LA, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge. Prior to her death, she was a longtime resident of Houma, and most recently of The Claiborne in Thibodaux, LA.
