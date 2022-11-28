ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garysburg, NC

jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
SUFFOLK, VA
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton PD investigates shooting

The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
WARRENTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Man charged after drugs found in vehicle, home

A Plymouth man jailed on drug trafficking charges last week posted $75,000 bond to secure his release before the end of the day. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Antoine Dewarren Purvis, 37, was taken into custody at his residence at 712 Washington Street about noon Tuesday, November 22, after sheriff’s investigators and state agents arrived at the location to serve a warrant based on previous drug buys at the location.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested, charged in Greenville Mall shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

Warehouse fire investigation continues

Investigation of a Tuesday afternoon fire at a plastic recycling business outside Halifax continues. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said Robert Smith of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Lieutenant Bryan Hollowell of the Roanoke Rapids Fire Department spent most of Tuesday evening conducting their investigation at Pelican Packaging, which is located off Highway 903.
HALIFAX, NC
rrspin.com

Firefighters investigating cause of Halifax warehouse fire

Halifax County firefighters have been on the scene of a warehouse fire at Pelican Packaging since shortly after noon today. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said approximately 50 firefighters are on the scene doing overhaul. Those firefighters represent Halifax, Roanoke Rapids, Weldon, Darlington, Rheasville and Enfield. Roanoke Valley...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

