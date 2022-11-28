Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 22-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Franklin for allegedly shooting at a vehicle Tuesday evening. The Franklin Police Department said Deshawn Patillo is at large and considered armed and dangerous. He faces the following charges:. Attempted murder. Shooting into an...
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16.
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
Police seeking man accused of shooting at vehicle in Franklin
Police in Franklin are currently looking for a man they say fired at a moving vehicle Tuesday evening.
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
WAVY News 10
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
Police: Franklin shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Franklin are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a vehicle on Nov. 29. Police said they're looking for Deshawn Diamonte Patillo, 22, of Franklin.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton PD investigates shooting
The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
roanokebeacon.com
Man charged after drugs found in vehicle, home
A Plymouth man jailed on drug trafficking charges last week posted $75,000 bond to secure his release before the end of the day. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Antoine Dewarren Purvis, 37, was taken into custody at his residence at 712 Washington Street about noon Tuesday, November 22, after sheriff’s investigators and state agents arrived at the location to serve a warrant based on previous drug buys at the location.
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
Suspect arrested, charged in Greenville Mall shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
Colonial Heights Police looking for Gabe’s shoplifting suspect
The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shoplifted from a Gabe's clothing store.
Elderly NC woman dies following crash in Greensville
An elderly woman from North Carolina died after her car overturned during a crash in Greensville Sunday afternoon.
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
NBC12
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in police custody in connection to a shooting in Petersburg over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were...
rrspin.com
Warehouse fire investigation continues
Investigation of a Tuesday afternoon fire at a plastic recycling business outside Halifax continues. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said Robert Smith of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Lieutenant Bryan Hollowell of the Roanoke Rapids Fire Department spent most of Tuesday evening conducting their investigation at Pelican Packaging, which is located off Highway 903.
rrspin.com
Firefighters investigating cause of Halifax warehouse fire
Halifax County firefighters have been on the scene of a warehouse fire at Pelican Packaging since shortly after noon today. Halifax Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Johnson said approximately 50 firefighters are on the scene doing overhaul. Those firefighters represent Halifax, Roanoke Rapids, Weldon, Darlington, Rheasville and Enfield. Roanoke Valley...
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
Carscoops
North Carolina Classics Dealer Faces Allegations Of Exploiting The Disabled And Elderly
A classic car dealer and repair shop in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, is facing scrutiny for its use of mechanics’ liens. Pomp Boys Motors has had its dealer license revoked and is facing legal charges for allegedly exploiting its customers. Vivian Pompliano, the owner of the dealership, is facing...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
