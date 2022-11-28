A Plymouth man jailed on drug trafficking charges last week posted $75,000 bond to secure his release before the end of the day. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Antoine Dewarren Purvis, 37, was taken into custody at his residence at 712 Washington Street about noon Tuesday, November 22, after sheriff’s investigators and state agents arrived at the location to serve a warrant based on previous drug buys at the location.

PLYMOUTH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO