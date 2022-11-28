Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend

Cori Broadus, the 23-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, will be strutting down the aisle soon.

Over the weekend, the aspiring singer said yes to her boyfriend of over four years, Wayne Deuce,.

On Instagram, Cori, who performs under the moniker CHOC , shared a video of the romantic proposal. In the short clip, Broadus and her soon-to-be hubby can be seen wearing matching pink sweatsuits as they enter a brightly lit room.

Cori stops in shock as she walks in to find Deuce standing in front of a giant brightly lit sign reading, “Will you marry me, Cori?” The pair quickly embrace one another in a heartwarming hug.

In the caption, the bride-to-be wrote:

“The easiest YES ever @wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

On his Instagram page, Deuce also shared a picture of Cori wearing her shiny engagement ring.

“Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤️ My beautiful fiancé,” he captioned the photo.

Cori and Deuce have been together since 2018, but their romance has been the topic of criticism over the last year.

Back in July, Cori slammed social media trolls for making inappropriate remarks about her relationship. At the time, some internet haters claimed Deuce was only with Cori because she is Snoop Dogg’s daughter.

“Ya’ll are so miserable and it’s so sad,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “Ya’ll love saying a n**** must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me[?],” Cori continued.

“It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person, I’m more than that. I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all [of] this, but I been dealing with this s*** since high school…. it’s frustrating as f***to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here ya’ll f****** suck.”

Thankfully, Cori and Deuce haven’t let haters tear apart their beautiful romance.

After revealing the big news over the weekend, Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante also congratulated their daughter on the huge milestone.

“The Princess 👑 Has Found Her Prince 👑 Congratulations To My Heart 💜 @PrincessBroadus And My New Son-In-Love @WayneDuece 👫🏾 💍 #Family,” the pair wrote in a joint post.

