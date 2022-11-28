ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fokIT_0jQ63SaB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esaep_0jQ63SaB00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Cori Broadus, the 23-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, will be strutting down the aisle soon.

Over the weekend, the aspiring singer said yes to her boyfriend of over four years, Wayne Deuce,.

On Instagram, Cori, who performs under the moniker CHOC , shared a video of the romantic proposal. In the short clip, Broadus and her soon-to-be hubby can be seen wearing matching pink sweatsuits as they enter a brightly lit room.

Cori stops in shock as she walks in to find Deuce standing in front of a giant brightly lit sign reading, “Will you marry me, Cori?” The pair quickly embrace one another in a heartwarming hug.

In the caption, the bride-to-be wrote:

“The easiest YES ever @wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CHOC🍫 (@princessbroadus)

On his Instagram page, Deuce also shared a picture of Cori wearing her shiny engagement ring.

“Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤️ My beautiful fiancé,” he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wayne (@wayneduece)

Cori and Deuce have been together since 2018, but their romance has been the topic of criticism over the last year.

Back in July, Cori slammed social media trolls for making inappropriate remarks about her relationship. At the time, some internet haters claimed Deuce was only with Cori because she is Snoop Dogg’s daughter.

“Ya’ll are so miserable and it’s so sad,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “Ya’ll love saying a n**** must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me[?],” Cori continued.

“It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person, I’m more than that. I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all [of] this, but I been dealing with this s*** since high school…. it’s frustrating as f***to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here ya’ll f****** suck.”

Thankfully, Cori and Deuce haven’t let haters tear apart their beautiful romance.

After revealing the big news over the weekend, Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante also congratulated their daughter on the huge milestone.

“The Princess 👑 Has Found Her Prince 👑 Congratulations To My Heart 💜 @PrincessBroadus And My New Son-In-Love @WayneDuece 👫🏾 💍 #Family,” the pair wrote in a joint post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Embrace What YOU Got And Shut The F**K Up’: Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Calls Out Social Media Troll For Commenting On Her Looks

Comments / 2

Related
Essence

WATCH | Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged

Snoop Dogg says he is a proud parent after his daughter, Cori Broadus, said yes to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece. In several Instagram posts, the couple is shown smiling ear to ear in matching pink pajamas.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
rolling out

B. Simone scorched after admitting she doesn’t shower daily (video)

Comedian B. Simone opened herself up to unnecessary scrutiny and condemnation when she offered the unsolicited personal tidbit that she doesn’t shower every day. The multi-hyphenate comedian, actress and regular crew member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show is perhaps too busy to clean her body on a daily basis.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy