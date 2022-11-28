ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revs sign defender Santiago Suarez to MLS contract

New England signed 17-year-old Santiago Suarez to a multiyear contract Monday and he’ll be a part of the Revolution’s MLS roster for the 2024 season as a homegrown player.

Suarez will compete for Revolution II at MLS NEXT Pro next season. Suarez, a center back, has been developing at the Sacramento Republic FC Academy since 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Santiago to the New England Revolution as he begins his professional career,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “He’s an incredible young talent and we look forward to helping him improve each and every day in our progressive pro player pathway system.”

–Field Level Media

