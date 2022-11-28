ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

susan alba
2d ago

She was and us a vicious shrew if a woman She deprived her kids of a father. Jon always seems to be painted as the bad guy. She literally could not control Collin so she locked him up with behavior "issues" .She purposely did not attend the hearing she did not want to explain why his father couldn't know where his son was. The oldest 2 seem to be taking g after their mom unfortunately. Not really their fault, she would never allow HER kids to have any sort of opinion contrary to hers. I'm sure it would not if gone over well had they said I want to see my dad. on that show it looked like he was the only parent who showed those kids unconditional love. They loved their daddy until Mom vilified him. It's intentional emotional abuse and the judge should of seen through what she was doing. The network paid her lawyers Jon didn't have the money to fight her..It's disgusting what they did to keep the show and money rolling in. Poor kids all of them

Hope and Faith
1d ago

I must give him credit. He doesn't exude hate for her but knows her ambitions. I hope it was worth it, Kate. He sounds like a good kid.

Suzanne
1d ago

How sad that must have been for Colin when she didn't show up for his custody hearing!! That had to crush him!!! She's a horrible human being and I hope that the other kids realize she's the hateful one,Jon by no means was an angel but he grew up,after his craziness and seems like he's doing well!! Kate will grow old alone!

