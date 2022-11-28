Read full article on original website
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
3 Jersey City students named winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest (PHOTOS)
Creative students and their families gathered in person for the first time in three years Thursday morning for the unveiling of the winners of PATH’s 33rd annual holiday poster contest. Three Jersey City public school students took home prizes for their creative designs at the ceremony at the Journal...
Baraka and Invest Newark presents families in affordable housing homeownership program with keys
Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council Members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, Youth Build Founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony this week to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Avenue. The residents became first-time...
Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays
In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO
Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says
A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City
Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An inspiration, a woman of God and a role model: those are some words to describe Sonia Gordon, the now-retired City Clerk of Paterson. Mayor André Sayegh presented Gordon with the key to the city, a bookend to a story that began three decades ago. “When my mom migrated from Jamaica […]
Metuchen police charge two Jersey City men in alleged attempts to steal ATVs Thanksgiving night
METUCHEN – Police were able to apprehend two 22-year-old Jersey City men after a short foot chase for allegedly attempting to steal all-terrain vehicles, or ATVS, from a local business Thanksgiving night, according to the Metuchen Police Department. One other man has not yet been identified and is still...
Newark ribbon-cutting as low-income renters become homeowners
Recipients were chosen from a lottery among thousands of eligible residents. Less than a quarter of Newark residents own their home. City officials have steadily been working to turn that tide, using a program that helps low-income renters become first-generation homeowners without all the usual hefty costs. The Newark Land...
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays
SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon. The crashes caused a 12-mile delay. A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Essex County Holiday House Tour This Weekend!
Celebrate the holiday season this weekend at the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour.. This year’s tour includes 11 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash
SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
