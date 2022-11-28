ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hoboken and Jersey City hold Toy Drives for Holidays

In the spirit of giving, the Hoboken Police Department is having their second annual toy drive event in light of the upcoming holiday season. “This is definitely a great time to gift give to the kids in these holidays and we are glad our department can reach to these neighborhoods,” said Arbend Drishti, a police sergeant for the City of Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO

Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says

A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City

Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – An inspiration, a woman of God and a role model: those are some words to describe Sonia Gordon, the now-retired City Clerk of Paterson. Mayor André Sayegh presented Gordon with the key to the city, a bookend to a story that began three decades ago. “When my mom migrated from Jamaica […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Newark ribbon-cutting as low-income renters become homeowners

Recipients were chosen from a lottery among thousands of eligible residents. Less than a quarter of Newark residents own their home. City officials have steadily been working to turn that tide, using a program that helps low-income renters become first-generation homeowners without all the usual hefty costs. The Newark Land...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County Holiday House Tour This Weekend!

Celebrate the holiday season this weekend at the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour.. This year’s tour includes 11 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash

SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

