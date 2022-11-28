Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Games of the Week: Winter sports starting around Clackamas County
A basketball tournament in Wilsonville and a wrestling meet in Northeast Portland highlight the first week of winter. With the fall season all wrapped up, it's time to pivot indoors for winter sports. Here are some of the top events happening at the basketball courts, wrestling mats and swimming pools...
Shelter from Estate Taxes
This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. Estate taxes are taxes that the federal or state governments levy on estates of a person who dies with an estate value over the amount established by the legislature. At $12.92 million per person and almost $26M per couple in 2023, few of us will concern ourselves with Federal estate taxes. However, many of us face the reality of our estates incurring estate taxes owing to the state of Oregon. Oregon estate taxes are calculated for the amount that is in excess of the state's estate tax exemption amountof up to $1 million. The amount over that threshold is taxed at a graduated rate of 10% to 16% depending on the amount over.
Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews
Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors® Presents Annual Masters Circle Broker of the Year Award
Story sponsored by Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®. Lauren is the Broker of the Year. The Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®(PMAR) Masters Circle named Lauren Hasson of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty the 2022 Masters Circle Broker of the Year. Presented annually, award selection criteria include the number of years as a Masters Circle member, production volume, real estate related involvement, NAR recognized designations, community service involvement, and the number of years in the real estate industry. Hasson is a third generation Oregonian, born and raised in Lake Oswego.
Changing Weather, Changing Skin Needs
Brought to you by Dr. Jason Sherbondy of Fresh Faces Rx - LAKE OSWEGO INSIDER - The end of the year is upon us and during this holiday season we are grateful for all the enthusiasm and excitement everyone has brought to our new Lake Oswego location. We love being a part of this community and look forward to what the new year brings. Celebrating the approaching new year, we are introducing even more services as we continue to grow and grow! We strive to provide the most innovative and results driven aesthetic treatments and medical grade skin care products on the market.
Medicare Annual Enrollment
Brought to you by Lake Oswego's Victoria Bramley, The Insurance Store - HEALTH CARE INSURANCE INSIDER - What about those ads about Medicare plans? Lots of zeroes and benefits?. If you are reviewing or renewing or just comparing your medicare plan options, it is important to speak to a licensed, Medicare certified broker who offers multiple carriers for your area. REMEMBER! It is your zip code first, then your medical providers and medications that determine the plans that you will have available to you.
What Customers Say About Sandy Tires
This article brought to you By Oskar Villalobos, owner of Sandy Tires, Gresham Outlook Insider Tire Expert. Sandy Tires, owned by Oskar Villalobos since February 2018, is a customer favorite in the Sandy area. Villalobos and his staff do their very best to get you the best tires at the best price and get you on your way. Read on to see what some of Sandy tires' satisfied customers have to say:
Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022
It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details. Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy.
What is an Assumable Mortgage?
This article is brought to you courtesy of Robert Groves, Senior Mortgage Broker at Minuteman Mortgage, News-Times Insider Mortgage Expert. With today's current interest rates, homebuyers may want to seek out homes for sale that have assumable mortgages. When rates were below 3% earlier this year, some people were delaying buying, waiting to see if house prices would lower. They didn't fall much, yet interest rates went up substantially, potentially pricing people out of the market. Finding a home for sale that has an Assumable mortgage may be the solution.
Five Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips
Brought to you by Jonathan Wisniewski, Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Tualatin (EVCOT) - EMERGENCY VETERINARY CLINIC INSIDER - Thanksgiving brings friends and family together around the dinner table to partake in a tasty feast. But it's important that the holiday smorgasbord be kept away from pets. Follow these tips to keep your pets healthy and safe during Thanksgiving.
Proper Wheel Lug Nut Torque is Crucial
This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. The lug nuts on the wheel of your vehicle are a crucial component, they are what keep a wheel securely attached to the wheel hub. Having them properly torqued with the vehicle specified pounds per foot on each lug nut is extremely important. If the lug nuts are improperly tightened, they can cause a series of serious problems. This would include distorting or stripping of the stud, damaging the brakes, or having a wheel fall off.
