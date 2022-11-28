This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. Estate taxes are taxes that the federal or state governments levy on estates of a person who dies with an estate value over the amount established by the legislature. At $12.92 million per person and almost $26M per couple in 2023, few of us will concern ourselves with Federal estate taxes. However, many of us face the reality of our estates incurring estate taxes owing to the state of Oregon. Oregon estate taxes are calculated for the amount that is in excess of the state's estate tax exemption amountof up to $1 million. The amount over that threshold is taxed at a graduated rate of 10% to 16% depending on the amount over.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO