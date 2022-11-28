It started out as a hit-and-run on a Florida street. Soon came violence, cops say

Buffalo Chip
St Pete has been getting worse and worse every year. Was a nice place 30 years ago. Now the ne'er-do-wells have taken over.
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Holiday man found laying in St. Pete driveway with multiple gunshot wounds
A man from Holiday was found laying in the driveway of a St. Pete home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Pinellas County man arrested, accused of attempted murder: PCSO
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Today in history: 33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
WESH
Police: Chevron customer beaten with bat, run over by suspect in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A newly released video from Winter Haven police shows an attack at a Chevron station. Jose Padilla Torres, 44, and Aracelis Hernandez Santiago, 44, have been arrested in the incident. Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal...
Tampa police chief memo says mute function on body worn cameras can't be tracked
The mute function has caused controversy around the country in highly sensitive situations
Bay News 9
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
56-year-old found with hatchet stuck in her head dies, Florida cops say. Man charged
The woman died in a hospital days after the attack, officials said.
A 9-year-old Boy was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.
According to deputies, the child fell from a watercraft into Lake Annie on Saturday. A 9-year-old child was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.Photo bypolk county sheriff's office.
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Woman held captive in Dover rescued; man arrested, deputies say
The agency said it received multiple calls about a woman who was being held against her will at a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive.
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
23-year-old man found safe in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man last seen early Wednesday morning.
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, another Tampa Bay defendant remains eager for his day in court
Kelly Meggs, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown and many other Oath Keepers claimed they went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to provide security for speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally.
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida: Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are looking into an officer-involved shooting in the city of St. Petersburg. The suspect was fatally shot, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's authorities.Photo byPinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Woman dies during test drive at Florida car dealership
An elderly woman was killed while test driving a vehicle at a Florida car dealership on Saturday.
They were on a test drive outside a car dealer in Florida. Then came tragedy, cops say
A trip to shop for a new car ended in tragedy in Winter Haven, Florida, over the weekend.
Body of Port St. Lucie boy, 9, recovered in Polk County lake, sheriff says
The body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell off a boat into a Polk County lake over the weekend has been found, authorities said Tuesday.
Tampa woman takes plea deal in Florida voter fraud case, will avoid punishment
One of the 20 people arrested in a statewide voter fraud crackdown has settled her case.
