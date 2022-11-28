Read full article on original website
American Lithium increases indicated LCE resources 129% at Tonopah project
The company said that measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resources increased by 64% to 8.83 Mt...
Returning to Alaska's first underground gold mine - Heliostar Metals' Unga project
(Kitco News) - Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Last month Funk spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar. Heliostar is focused on its Unga project, a 250-square-km land package...
Barksdale Resources is adjacent to a $1.7 billion mine development
(Kitco News) - DBarksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman is keeping a close eye on his neighbor. Last month Trotman spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) is a base-metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company is advancing its Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in southern Arizona.
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec
In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment
(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
There is nothing that can pull the U.S. out of this multi-year 'real recession,' warns 'Big Short' Michael Burry
(Kitco News) Despite the better-than-expected Q3 GDP data Wednesday morning, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is projecting an unavoidable, "real" multi-year recession for the U.S. In a now-deleted tweet, Burry told his followers: "What strategy will pull us out of this real recession? What forces would pull us so?...
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
'It's a big, bulk-tonnage open-pit style deposit' - FPX Nickel advances its Decar district
FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina
In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
Roscan inks royalty financing agreement with Osisko to advance its gold project in Mali
The company said that Osisko has initially acquired a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty for upfront consideration...
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
Thor touts 'another outstanding quarter' as gold production in Nigeria continues at a steady rate
The company also reported a net profit of $10,431,167 ($0.016 profit per share) for the nine months to...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) Chief Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years. China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50% of global demand...
Rio Tinto expects to mine up to 600 kt of copper in 2023, says iron ore guidance remains subject to risks
According to a press release, Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) of 320 to 335Mt are expected in...
Alaska mining project CEO criticizes U.S. EPA veto suggestion
Dec 2 (Reuters) - The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the U.S. environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which...
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
I don't think I'd be sitting here if we hadn't done that - Barrick CEO on debt reduction over M&A
(Kitco News) - Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow underlined his company's focus on debt reduction over M&A. This week Bristow spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) let some deals pass during the recent run up in gold. In 2020 Barrick Gold...
