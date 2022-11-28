ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barksdale Resources is adjacent to a $1.7 billion mine development

(Kitco News) - DBarksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman is keeping a close eye on his neighbor. Last month Trotman spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) is a base-metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company is advancing its Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in southern Arizona.
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec

(Kitco News) - In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
How the deal went down - Fireweed Metals on Lundin Family's big investment

(Kitco News) - When the Fireweed Metals-Lundin Family deal suddenly came together, Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald had to hustle to Geneva. This week Macdonald spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Yesterday Fireweed Metals announced today a non-brokered private placement of $27 million investment by...
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800

After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
'It's a big, bulk-tonnage open-pit style deposit' - FPX Nickel advances its Decar district

FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November.
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina

(Kitco News) - In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) Chief Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years. China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50% of global demand...
Alaska mining project CEO criticizes U.S. EPA veto suggestion

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the U.S. environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which...
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short

Editor's Note: March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...

