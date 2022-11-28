ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s curious decision

The Cleveland Browns have welcomed back quarterback Deshaun Watson after serving an 11-game suspension and paying a $5 million fine over allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. However, while he is participating fully in practice, there’s one aspect of being an NFL star that he’s still not doing…talking to reporters. According to ESPN’s Kimberley Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s curious decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lands on injury report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the team’s injury report for the third-straight week after not finishing practice Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. This is not a continuation of any previous injuries and his status for the weekend is still far from determined. Two weeks ago, Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens OC Greg Roman on radar for Stanford HC job

Longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his post heading the Pac-12 program. The Cardinal will conduct their first coaching search in many years, and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is believed to be a part of that process. Stanford has discussed the position with Roman, according to...
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Washington on Brandon Williams: 'I Hate That He Went to Chiefs'

Broderick Washington is grateful for the time he spent with Brandon Williams for the Ravens. Williams serves as a mentor to Washington and some of the other young players. The Ravens, however, decided not to re-sign Brandon Williams after nine seasons from 2013 to 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and finished with 6.5 career sacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens

Photos by Lloyd Brown and Richard Smith, Stadium Journey. M&T Bank Stadium 1101 Russell St Baltimore, MD 21230. The Baltimore Ravens gave the fans of “Charm City” a new beginning in 1996 when they started operation after the Cleveland Browns moved to the Maryland city. As part of a settlement between the league and the city of Cleveland, Art Modell was required to leave the Browns’ history and records in Cleveland for a replacement team. Since their “new beginning,” the Ravens have won two Super Bowl titles.
