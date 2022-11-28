Read full article on original website
2d ago
i take it someone wants a pat on the back? odds are 3 out of those 20 were actually intoxicated the others just couldnt pass a breathalizer witch they eagerly offered to take because they didnt feel drunk and tadah didnt eat enough turkey. uniform police officers are made to be bullies of the public ao the state can run off the extra money the tickets bring in
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on first day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — December 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Governor Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
2nd arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed robbery
VINEYARD HAVEN -- A second person has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard. The Cape and Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday that 39-year-old Omar Johnson, of Canterbury N.H., was arrested during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut. On November 17, the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven was robbed by three masked, gloved, and armed suspects, police said. The suspects then stole an employee's car and took off. A spokesperson for the bank said no one was hurt.Miquel Anthonio Jones, 31, of Edgartown, was arrested last weekend. He was arraigned Monday on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery.
WCVB
New Hampshire man arrested, charged in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery
TISBURY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges in connection with a bank robbery on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. Authorities said 39-year-old Omar Johnson, of Canterbury, was arrested after a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, at about 8 p.m. Friday. Johnson is charged...
nbcboston.com
Man, 26, Dies From Injuries Following Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Family Says
A pedestrian who was hit by a truck last Thursday in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, has died from his injuries, according to his family. 26-year-old Felix Romero's family told NBC10 that he is dead following the hit-and-run crash on Route 3 northbound, just south of the New Hampshire state line on Nov. 17.
Power outages reported as stormy weather blows through
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the stormy weather is expected to stick around until around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
RI to open warming station for homeless inside Cranston Street Armory
The state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.
Turnto10.com
Gov. McKee, first family light State House Christmas tree
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and his family lit the State House Christmas tree on Wednesday evening. An evening of festivities began at 5 p.m. leading up to the tree lighting at about 6:15 p.m. “The holiday season is the most festive time of year, and the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana
Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin on December 1. It was signed by Governor Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to make some of...
rinewstoday.com
Tonight. Homeless at Governor’s tree lighting. “2000 years, still no room at the inn” (video)
With 50 mph winds expected to begin late this afternoon and continuing into the night, the RI State House will host the Governor’s tree lighting with festivities of song, music, and even a reading of the Night Before Christmas. This will take place inside the RI State House, feet away from the homeless encampment on the grounds of the Smith Street entrance side.
‘Keep the Heat On’ campaign kicks off to help Rhode Islanders stay warm
The campaign offers help for Rhode Islanders who are struggling to pay their oil and heating utility bills and have already exhausted other assistance programs.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island prepares for first recreational cannabis sales this week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Rhode Island is set to begin recreational marijuana sales Thursday, state regulators are ramping up their staff as they oversee the industry. The state legalized adult recreational cannabis in May, with the planned start of sales on Dec. 1. “Orders of magnitude more quickly...
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
ecori.org
Invasive Spotted Lantern Flies Settle in Rhode Island
Rhode Island could be fully colonized with spotted lantern flies within a year. (istock) First found in Pennsylvania in 2014, invasive spotted lantern flies forced other states to brace for the inevitable spread. From 2017-2021, they moved into Virginia then through New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. This year researchers confirmed the insect is breeding in Rhode Island. How they got here is now an old, sad, oft-repeated tale.
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
whatsupnewp.com
Wind Advisory issued for Wednesday, Nov. 30 for all of Rhode Island
A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening when a fast-moving storm is expected to impact the area. Residents of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible power outages. Winds may gust as high as 55 MPH. Read the text of the...
