ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon

SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Area basketball teams in tournament play Wednesday

High school basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule as a few area teams will be in tournament play. The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha. The loser of Tuesday’s boys’ game between Cotter and the host Eagles will play Green Forest at 5:30, and Lead Hill’s girls face Omaha at 7.
OMAHA, AR
KTLO

MHPD shares insight on how school threats are handled

After the recent threat incidents this past week involving two Mountain Home students, many parents have questions on how these threats are handled. Mountain Home Assistant Police Chief Bubba Jones, who has 20 years of experience as a School Resource Officer, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News to provide insight on how these situations are handled.
KTLO

Tuesday basketball results include MHCA splitting with Bakersfield

Mountain Home Christian Academy’s high school basketball teams had mixed results as they hosted Bakersfield. The Eagles won the boys’ game over the Lions 77-67. Gabriel Rogers led Mountain Home Christian with 26 points, Jordan Woods scored 21, and Riley Peglar added 12. Mountain Home Christian did not...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September

Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2 people killed in Sunday morning accident in Yellville

A fatal accident blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection of US Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 14 North in Yellville Sunday morning. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, two fatalities have been confirmed. Arkansas State Police officials have not released details about the accident or the...
YELLVILLE, AR
houstonherald.com

Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says

A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Giving Tuesday marks 10th anniversary

Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, and local nonprofits and other organizations are taking part. The Food Bank of North Central Arkansas will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Giving Tuesday from 4 to 6. The Food Bank is inviting the community to make a $40 donation, which will provide 560 meals. The first $20,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by several businesses and individuals including Gretchen and Alfred Pedersen Veteran Endowment grant advisors Jason and Jessica Kirby, Anstaff Bank, the Mountain Home Lions Club, ASC Warranty, Century Bank of the Ozarks, Clark and Janice Fletcher, Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville and Walmart in Flippin. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot will be live at the Food Bank during the celebration with $700 in the Treasure Chest.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy