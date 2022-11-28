Read full article on original website
Personnel changes approved during Monday’s Flippin School Board meeting
The Flippin School Board met Monday night in its regular scheduled monthly meeting. Superintendent Kelvin Hudson has the report.
BC Airport Commission discusses hangar development in Thursday evenings meeting
The Baxter County Airport Commission will hold their regular monthly meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the airport terminal building. Items on the agenda include hangar development, land/obstruction mitigation, operations and personnel matters.
Gassville City Council budget meeting Tuesday evening
The Gassville City Council will hold a budget meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Community Center located at 204 South School Street.
Izard County finishes inaugural season of 8-man football in state title game
The inaugural season of eight-man football culminates for Izard County High School on Thursday with an opportunity to take home the state’s highest prize. It will be a battle between Cougars in Little Rock as Izard County faces Rector in the Classes 2A/1A state championship game. Izard County comes...
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
Area basketball teams in tournament play Wednesday
High school basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule as a few area teams will be in tournament play. The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha. The loser of Tuesday’s boys’ game between Cotter and the host Eagles will play Green Forest at 5:30, and Lead Hill’s girls face Omaha at 7.
MHPD shares insight on how school threats are handled
After the recent threat incidents this past week involving two Mountain Home students, many parents have questions on how these threats are handled. Mountain Home Assistant Police Chief Bubba Jones, who has 20 years of experience as a School Resource Officer, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News to provide insight on how these situations are handled.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Baxter Health sees record numbers of patients to emergency department
Baxter Health has been seeing record numbers of patients in the emergency department as flu cases rise in the region. Baxter Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Shannon Nachtigal spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis about the surge the hospital is seeing.
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA splitting with Bakersfield
Mountain Home Christian Academy’s high school basketball teams had mixed results as they hosted Bakersfield. The Eagles won the boys’ game over the Lions 77-67. Gabriel Rogers led Mountain Home Christian with 26 points, Jordan Woods scored 21, and Riley Peglar added 12. Mountain Home Christian did not...
Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September
Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
2 people killed in Sunday morning accident in Yellville
A fatal accident blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection of US Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 14 North in Yellville Sunday morning. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, two fatalities have been confirmed. Arkansas State Police officials have not released details about the accident or the...
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
10-year-old male flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being struck by vehicle
An area juvenile was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Howell County. The unidentified 10-year-old male from Moody was transported by air ambulance to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Keli York...
Giving Tuesday marks 10th anniversary
Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, and local nonprofits and other organizations are taking part. The Food Bank of North Central Arkansas will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Giving Tuesday from 4 to 6. The Food Bank is inviting the community to make a $40 donation, which will provide 560 meals. The first $20,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by several businesses and individuals including Gretchen and Alfred Pedersen Veteran Endowment grant advisors Jason and Jessica Kirby, Anstaff Bank, the Mountain Home Lions Club, ASC Warranty, Century Bank of the Ozarks, Clark and Janice Fletcher, Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville and Walmart in Flippin. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot will be live at the Food Bank during the celebration with $700 in the Treasure Chest.
