ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

The House defeateda bipartisan bill aimed at deescalation training for law enforcement officials. The Senate version was led by John Cornyn.

The proposal failed to get the two-thirds support needed for expedited passage. What happened: Late Tuesday, the House defeated legislation aimed at promoting police deescalation training. The measure won a majority — 247-160-1 — but failed to gain the two-thirds margin needed for expedited passage under suspension of the rules.
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Hill

Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans vote to keep earmarks in second round of rule changes

House Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep earmarks in place amid a push from conservatives to ban the practice during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, where members considered a variety of proposed rules changes as they prepare to be in the majority in the next Congress. The amendment, put forward by...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy