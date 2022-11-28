Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
POLITICO
The House defeateda bipartisan bill aimed at deescalation training for law enforcement officials. The Senate version was led by John Cornyn.
The proposal failed to get the two-thirds support needed for expedited passage. What happened: Late Tuesday, the House defeated legislation aimed at promoting police deescalation training. The measure won a majority — 247-160-1 — but failed to gain the two-thirds margin needed for expedited passage under suspension of the rules.
Woman Accused of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Convicted of Felonies — But Not Stealing Government Property
The Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a computer from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been found guilty of two felonies relating to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. But the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on allegations that she stole government property.
Democrats fire up push for DACA amnesty in lame duck session before GOP takes House
Democrats and immigration activists are pushing for Republican support to get a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce motion to delay GOP leadership elections
After several Republican senators urged Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay GOP leadership elections, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said he will put forward a motion to do so on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that help Ukraine
Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said Congress does not need to pass “Democrat bills” with big price tags to help Ukraine, saying the incoming Republican majority in the House will spend less money to fund Kyiv’s war against Russia. Turner told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha...
Mayorkas impeachment push likely to stall in narrowly-divided House, Democrat Senate
The Republican push to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces obstacles with Congress divided between the GOP and Democrats.
Missouri Republicans Hawley and Schmitt say Senate GOP needs new leadership: 'Not Mitch McConnell'
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Monday that he will not support Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky for a leadership position after the election.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
Kansas legislators will try again at reauthorizing mural of Black soldiers in Civil War
After more than two decades of efforts to honor Black soldiers in the Civil War with a mural at the Kansas Statehouse, legislators will try again next year. The plan? To again propose legislation similar to what didn't pass last year and creation of a subcommittee. "Maybe we'll finally get...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans vote to keep earmarks in second round of rule changes
House Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep earmarks in place amid a push from conservatives to ban the practice during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, where members considered a variety of proposed rules changes as they prepare to be in the majority in the next Congress. The amendment, put forward by...
"Knives are out for Kevin": McCarthy's dream of becoming House speaker just became a nightmare
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., path to becoming House speaker got a lot dicier after Republicans failed to pull off the "red wave" he had predicted for weeks. Republicans are still likely to take over the House of Representatives but McCarthy's grasp on the speakership may be a struggle...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania House Republicans have created their own version of the Freedom Caucus promising to "stand on freedom and liberties."
Top U.S. Democrats cite possible continuing resolution to fund government
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders agreed to seek a long-term government funding bill rather than stop gap measure, but may need to seek a year-long continuing resolution bill, the Democratic leaders of the U.S. House and Senate said on Tuesday following a White House meeting.
Comments / 0