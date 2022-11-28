ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee’s Best: Vote for the high school football Team of the Year in the Fresno area

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Vote for the high school football Team of the Year in the Fresno area.

Many high school football teams had a great season, but it’s up to fans to decide which team should get the highest honor in our football final poll of the season. If there is a team we left out, let us know. Nominate that team by emailing agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

Separately, The Bee will release its Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Stars some time in December.

Note: The Bee discourages any form of harassment. All voters should show sportsmanship; report bad behavior to the platform where it appears.

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

The Fresno Bee

