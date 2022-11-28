Bee’s Best: Vote for the high school football Team of the Year in the Fresno area
Vote for the high school football Team of the Year in the Fresno area.
Many high school football teams had a great season, but it’s up to fans to decide which team should get the highest honor in our football final poll of the season. If there is a team we left out, let us know. Nominate that team by emailing agalaviz@fresnobee.com .
Separately, The Bee will release its Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and All-Stars some time in December.
Note: The Bee discourages any form of harassment. All voters should show sportsmanship; report bad behavior to the platform where it appears.
Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.
Comments / 0