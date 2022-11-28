ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood

Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do in Columbus in December

In the late ’90s, Ohio State received an interesting delivery: 75 tons of paper comprising the world’s most comprehensive collection of newspaper comics, courtesy of historian Bill Blackbeard. Head to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum to see its colorful Sunday strips displayed alongside editorial cartoons and even sports coverage. cartoons.osu.edu.
Our list of six quintessential Columbus burgers

One of the bigger bragging points of the Columbus food scene is the burger. Like pizza and chicken wings, burgers can easily become a hot-button topic. So we proceed with care here in sharing six of our favorite spots for burgers that will blow your socks off. Preston’s: A Burger...
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
This New Space-Themed Diner Is Officially Open Downtown

Ready for a meal that’s out of this world? Stop what you’re doing and head to Mercury Diner. Listen, I’m not even ashamed about the pun because I had an exceptional dining experience at Mercury Diner. I’ve been anxiously awaiting this charming little spot for a while now and I can now officially say that it’s such a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago

Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP

Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
Meet Connor Dunwoodie, the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Social Media Wizard

If you follow the Columbus Metropolitan Library on Instagram (@columbuslibrary), you might have noticed that things have gotten a lot funnier. Nestled among mentions of upcoming events, staff profiles and pictures of kids with their first library cards is the kind of viral content one usually finds on the accounts of TikTok heavyweights.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project

How OSU president’s resignation might impact Intel …. How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project. Doctors urge vaccination as Ohio flu cases rise. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EV6NV6. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XKX0K1. George Wagner IV...
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
