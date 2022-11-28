Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leaderThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village Debuts at No. 3
When The New York Times awarded Chapman’s Eat Market a spot on its list of “the 50 places in America we’re most excited about” last year, people noticed. “FOMO’’ ran rampant. Consequently, Chapman’s became the toughest reservation to score in town. Even...
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
columbusmonthly.com
Editors’ Picks for Things to See and Do in Columbus in December
In the late ’90s, Ohio State received an interesting delivery: 75 tons of paper comprising the world’s most comprehensive collection of newspaper comics, courtesy of historian Bill Blackbeard. Head to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum to see its colorful Sunday strips displayed alongside editorial cartoons and even sports coverage. cartoons.osu.edu.
614now.com
Our list of six quintessential Columbus burgers
One of the bigger bragging points of the Columbus food scene is the burger. Like pizza and chicken wings, burgers can easily become a hot-button topic. So we proceed with care here in sharing six of our favorite spots for burgers that will blow your socks off. Preston’s: A Burger...
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or businesses in Columbus. That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations. The locations on the list...
columbusnavigator.com
This New Space-Themed Diner Is Officially Open Downtown
Ready for a meal that’s out of this world? Stop what you’re doing and head to Mercury Diner. Listen, I’m not even ashamed about the pun because I had an exceptional dining experience at Mercury Diner. I’ve been anxiously awaiting this charming little spot for a while now and I can now officially say that it’s such a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
columbusunderground.com
Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago
Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
columbusfreepress.com
Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP
Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
columbusmonthly.com
Meet Connor Dunwoodie, the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Social Media Wizard
If you follow the Columbus Metropolitan Library on Instagram (@columbuslibrary), you might have noticed that things have gotten a lot funnier. Nestled among mentions of upcoming events, staff profiles and pictures of kids with their first library cards is the kind of viral content one usually finds on the accounts of TikTok heavyweights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
NBC4 Columbus
How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project
How OSU president’s resignation might impact Intel …. How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project. Doctors urge vaccination as Ohio flu cases rise. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EV6NV6. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XKX0K1. George Wagner IV...
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio State insists construction, workplace are safe after cracking concrete on hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — University officials insist the workplace is safe and the massive inpatient hospital being built near campus is not compromised after cracks were found in concrete on a support column. Ohio State University halted construction last week but has since resumed as evaluation and repairs are...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
