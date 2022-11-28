Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com. Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean emerged onto the West Virginia radar with an impressive camp performance in June. He showcased his athleticism for his size and was one of the standouts of the event. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Saint-Jean, with Drew Casa also playing a significant role. He returned to campus for an official visit during Halloween weekend and the program thrust to the top of his options. He also held scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana but elected to commit to the Mountaineers giving them another versatile lineman in this class.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO