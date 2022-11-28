Read full article on original website
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee of tournament in Germany vs Costa Rica
France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup after being selected to take charge of Thursday's clash between Germany and Costa Rica. The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, with Brazil's...
SkySports
Mohammed Kudus is Ghana's World Cup star inspiring those at the Right to Dream academy now aiming to follow his path
Ghana has a new hero and his name is Mohammed Kudus. Already impressing in the Champions League, his impact at this World Cup should be no surprise. But what is unusual is the deep connection that he has with his supporters at home in Ghana. He is the embodiment of...
SkySports
Uruguay's Luis Suarez will not apologise to Ghana for handball that knocked them out of 2010 World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says he will not apologise for the deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup - as the two countries prepare to reunite on Friday. In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late...
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs Senegal in Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad may have made qualified from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales, but would you make changes to the starting XI in the round of 16?. The England manager now has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden looking to stave off competition from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to retain their starting berths.
SkySports
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing
Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports
Ghana vs Uruguay: Derek Boateng forgives Luis Suarez for 2010 handball ahead of World Cup grudge match - but wife wants shirt out of the house
The ball is going in and Ghana are about to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. There is no way back for Uruguay. Not in the last moments of extra-time. But Luis Suarez is about to change things with one of the most famous handballs in history.
SkySports
Pakistan openers put on half-century stand after England's 657 all out LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test in Rawalpindi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Decision over first Test delay to be made on Thursday amid illness in touring party
A decision will be made on Thursday morning on whether to delay the start of the first Test between England and Pakistan to Friday, following an outbreak of illness in the touring squad. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday evening that a decision...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open Championship as Tom McKibbin makes ace
Lawrence, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season, birdied four of his last six holes on his way to an eight-under 64 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate near Johannesburg. The world No 90 saw a birdie at the second cancelled out by a bogey at...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
SkySports
England centurions reflect on record-breaking day in Pakistan | 'No better environment to be involved in'
Ben Duckett believes there isn't a "better environment to be involved in" as an England player after hitting his first Test century against Pakistan. Duckett returned to England's Test side after a six-year hiatus and opened the batting, hitting 107 runs and sharing a 233-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley.
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward? - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo's agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star. Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern...
SkySports
England's first Test in Pakistan goes ahead as planned despite illness in touring camp
The first Test of England's tour of Pakistan went ahead as scheduled despite an outbreak of illness in the touring camp. England's first Test in Pakistan for 17 years started on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with the fifth and final day taking place on Monday if the contest goes the distance.
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
SkySports
Phil Foden stars for England against Wales: World Cup goal from the left reflects Man City man's game right now
"He is a great option in two or three positions and he will have a big impact," said Gareth Southgate amid the clamour for Phil Foden's inclusion. He made that impact in his second position of the night in England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales. After playing on the right...
SkySports
England make history in Pakistan by scoring 506-4 on day one with four players hitting centuries
England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket blossomed on its first overseas outing as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook powered the tourists to a record-breaking 506-4 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test,...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
SkySports
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
