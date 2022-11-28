ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs Senegal in Qatar

Gareth Southgate's England squad may have made qualified from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales, but would you make changes to the starting XI in the round of 16?. The England manager now has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden looking to stave off competition from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to retain their starting berths.
SkySports

Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing

Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports

Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo's agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star. Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy