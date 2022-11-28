Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
#14 Volleyball Ends Season With First Round Loss to Auburn
OMAHA, Neb. – The 14th-ranked and 13th seeded Creighton Volleyball team had its season come to an abrupt end in the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, falling 3-2 to Auburn in front of a D.J. Sokol Arena record crowd of 2,653. Scores of the match in favor...
#7 Men's Basketball Returns Home To Face Nebraska
Game #9: Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at #7 Creighton Bluejays (6-2) Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 • 3:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | NU NOTES (PDF) |. After a grueling stretch...
Men's Soccer Faces #4 Duke in Elite Eight Match on Saturday
Omaha, Neb. -- The NCAA leader in goals (60) and points (173), Creighton men's soccer, takes on a squad in #4 Duke that has allowed just eight goals this season in an Elite Eight matchup on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 pm (CT). Creighton at #4 Duke. Saturday, December 3...
