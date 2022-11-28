New Christmas event in Evanston: Santa’s Junction

EVANSTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Evanston has a new Christmas event , and event organizers say it will be a rail-based adventure.

Event organizers say Santa’s Train sits at Santa’s Junction and the Santa’s Workshop team is onboard this train. Officials say each family can make their way through the stationary train, at their own pace, to experience a variety of activities. Event organizers say visitors will be delighted with festive decorations, holiday music, milk and cookies, story time, a visit with Santa and much more.

Officials say people can catch a return trip to the parking lot via one of the state-of-the-art SLEDS (Santa’s Legendary Elf Delivery System), transport vehicles. Organizers say there will also be snacks and drinks, including adult beverages for visitors twenty-one and older, available for sale on the train. Longer SLED rides are available for an additional cost sold on-site.

People can take part in this event by booking for one of the times below:

Mondays through Fridays – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials ask people allow 45 minutes to complete all activities.

