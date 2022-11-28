ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

‘Bargain mansion’ for sale in Iowa charms TikTok. ‘How do you find these treasures?’

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A house that has a great deal of promise has landed on the real estate market in Ottumwa, Iowa, for a steal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fuYl_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The spacious, 5,155-square - foot estate — complete with six bedrooms and four bathrooms — is listed for $130,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJCNa_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Own a piece of Ottumwa History!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This beautiful grand home on 2-plus acres is unlike anything you have seen!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdq2e_0jQ5v4YO00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Sure, it seems like it would take a lot of work to restore the hauntingly beautiful property, but it appears to have sturdy bones and a wide assortment of features that include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFAyu_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

  • Brick porch

  • Crystal chandelier

  • Grand staircase

  • Sky light

  • Fireplace

  • Wood paneled walls

  • Butler’s pantry

  • Library

  • Office space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMGgV_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The grounds are also a must-see with a “once exotic flower garden” and “original John Morrell guard house,” the listing says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOLBO_0jQ5v4YO00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The home caught the attention of the popular real estate TikTok page “Houses That Are Cool” on a segment the creator calls “bargain mansions.” And people were impressed.

“Speechless,” the creator said of the home in her video.

And people agreed even though it may come with some unwanted guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlHjI_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“ 130k house looks haunted,” one person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjpJl_0jQ5v4YO00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“Where do you find these treasures?” another asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqpkX_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Do ghosts come with the house?” someone commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwsrC_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“ Packing now. Moving to Iowa,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMZGO_0jQ5v4YO00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“All fun and games until it becomes dark,” another joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNK6Y_0jQ5v4YO00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“It would be so fun to renovate all of them,” someone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdXac_0jQ5v4YO00
Property grounds Screen grab from Realtor

“Iowa is serving looks,” another commented.

Ottumwa is about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Transformation of school built in 1908 to a home is beyond amazing. Now it’s for sale

Unassuming home tucked away in the California hills comes with a very famous neighbor

Comments / 10

Related
97X

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Board of Supervisors Vote for Old Jail Demolition

The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville

Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
BURLINGTON, IA
iheart.com

Ottumwa Man Found Shot To Death

(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to a home at 603 S. Moore after 5 o'clock Sunday morning after a report that someone had been shot. First responders arrived and found the body of 25-year-old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man

OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Accused of Stabbing Victim During Altercation

An Ottumwa man was arrested after an early Sunday morning altercation resulted in the stabbing of a male victim, according to police. 39-year-old Jonas Joseph has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Joseph told authorities he and...
OTTUMWA, IA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
913
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy