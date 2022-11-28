‘Bargain mansion’ for sale in Iowa charms TikTok. ‘How do you find these treasures?’
A house that has a great deal of promise has landed on the real estate market in Ottumwa, Iowa, for a steal.
The spacious, 5,155-square - foot estate — complete with six bedrooms and four bathrooms — is listed for $130,000.
“Own a piece of Ottumwa History!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This beautiful grand home on 2-plus acres is unlike anything you have seen!”
Sure, it seems like it would take a lot of work to restore the hauntingly beautiful property, but it appears to have sturdy bones and a wide assortment of features that include:
Brick porch
Crystal chandelier
Grand staircase
Sky light
Fireplace
Wood paneled walls
Butler’s pantry
Library
Office space
The grounds are also a must-see with a “once exotic flower garden” and “original John Morrell guard house,” the listing says.
The home caught the attention of the popular real estate TikTok page “Houses That Are Cool” on a segment the creator calls “bargain mansions.” And people were impressed.
@housesthatarecool Black Friday mansion deals #bargainmansions #historichomes ♬ Mozart Eine Kleine Nachtmusik - Violin
“Speechless,” the creator said of the home in her video.
And people agreed even though it may come with some unwanted guests.
“ 130k house looks haunted,” one person joked.
“Where do you find these treasures?” another asked.
“Do ghosts come with the house?” someone commented.
“ Packing now. Moving to Iowa,” one person said.
“All fun and games until it becomes dark,” another joked.
“It would be so fun to renovate all of them,” someone said.
“Iowa is serving looks,” another commented.
Ottumwa is about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines.
