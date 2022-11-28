‘Bargain mansion’ for sale in Iowa charms TikTok. ‘How do you find these treasures?’

A house that has a great deal of promise has landed on the real estate market in Ottumwa, Iowa, for a steal.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The spacious, 5,155-square - foot estate — complete with six bedrooms and four bathrooms — is listed for $130,000.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Own a piece of Ottumwa History!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This beautiful grand home on 2-plus acres is unlike anything you have seen!”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Sure, it seems like it would take a lot of work to restore the hauntingly beautiful property, but it appears to have sturdy bones and a wide assortment of features that include:

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Brick porch

Crystal chandelier

Grand staircase

Sky light

Fireplace

Wood paneled walls

Butler’s pantry

Library

Office space

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The grounds are also a must-see with a “once exotic flower garden” and “original John Morrell guard house,” the listing says.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The home caught the attention of the popular real estate TikTok page “Houses That Are Cool” on a segment the creator calls “bargain mansions.” And people were impressed.

“Speechless,” the creator said of the home in her video.

And people agreed even though it may come with some unwanted guests.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“ 130k house looks haunted,” one person joked.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“Where do you find these treasures?” another asked.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Do ghosts come with the house?” someone commented.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“ Packing now. Moving to Iowa,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“All fun and games until it becomes dark,” another joked.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“It would be so fun to renovate all of them,” someone said.

Property grounds Screen grab from Realtor

“Iowa is serving looks,” another commented.

Ottumwa is about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Transformation of school built in 1908 to a home is beyond amazing. Now it’s for sale

Unassuming home tucked away in the California hills comes with a very famous neighbor