Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Posts a Career-Best Third-Place Finish in Usac/Cra Series Point Standings
When the Heimark Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals closed the 2022 season at Perris Auto Speedway earlier this month, Eddie Tafoya Jr. ended up a career-best third place in the 2022 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series championship standings. The outcome was five spots better than his previous career best of eighth place in 2021.
STARS National Series To Have Presence At Snowball Derby
The Snowball Derby, which attracts racers and fans alike from all over America, is the biggest Super Late Model race in the country. What better way to get the word out about the STARS National Tour than to interact with all of them at this year’s Snowball Derby, December 2-4, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.
RFK Racing Scores Record Year with 2022 MarCom Awards
As NASCAR celebrates its annual awards week, RFK Racing has announced the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) has once again recognized the team for its excellence in the field of marketing and communication, honoring the team’s creativity, ingenuity and hard work over the past year with multiple awards across several disciplines in 2022.
Baker’s Dozen: Buddy’s Record Breaking Season – 2022 USAC Midget Season Review
Buddy Kofoid’s first USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in 2021 was a special one. In the immediacy of it all, he admitted that the feeling would be difficult to top. However, when the prospect of back-to-back titles raced into his mind, he felt that he still had...
Grant Racks Up 2nd Straight Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Title in 2022
Justin Grant had a special season on the USAC trail in 2022, and along with it comes the special awards. For the second consecutive year, the Ione, Calif. native captured the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. For Grant, it’s his third such title, having earned the reward in 2017, 2021 and now 2022.
DIRTcar Nationals Makes Schedule Updates to Enhance Driver, Fan Experience
Entering the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 6-18, fans and drivers will be treated to an enhanced schedule and several purse increases, including Saturday night World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Features paying $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start. The two-week spectacle will feature...
Pocono Raceway Wins Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare's First-Ever Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies"
Pocono Raceway officials announced today its recent accolade as Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare’s first annual Campers’ Choice Awards, “The Campies.”. Earlier this summer season, RVshare, the largest online community for RV owners and renters, launched its very own annual campground awards program, “The...
39 Events Highlight the 2023 Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship Slate!
A 39-race schedule is set for the Dirt2Media NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship presented by the Hi Plains Building Division in 2023. The schedule features 39 events of action at 16 different tracks in 7 states across the central United States. Highlighting the season will be the $1,022.22 to start...
Ryan Vargas: “It's time for me to take a little bit of a leap.” Featured
“I just want to be driving race cars for the rest of my life and that is my number one goal.”. For Ryan Vargas, a 22-year-old Californian with a humble background, the journey to reach that goal hasn’t been easy. The Xfinity Series driver has 67 career starts under his belt, all but one with the David-esque JD Motorsports, and has only two career top tens in 4 years racing part-time in NASCAR’s second-level series. Despite all that, however, Vargas looks towards the future.
Nashville Superspeedway to partner with Vanderbilt University’s Accelerator Program in June
College students will receive a behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR and motorsports via Nashville Superspeedway this summer as part of the Accelerator ® Summer Business Immersion program at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management. Students will spend three weeks at various organizations combining classroom and consulting experience for career preparation....
Fire Suppression Solutions Partners With Thorn and Jones for Snowball Derby
Wisconsin business Fire Suppression Solutions, LLC will make their first Snowball Derby appearance partnering with Derek Thorn & Conner Jones in the prestigious 55th Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida December 2-4. Fire Suppression Solutions will adorn both of Thorn’s No. 43 Campbell Motorsports Toyotas in the Pro Late Model Snowflake...
STARS National Series 2023 Opening Date Announced
Within the sports world, March is always known for its madness and now it’ll have just a bit more. The highly anticipated inaugural event for the STARS National Series is slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. A 200-lap national Super Late Model race at the famed half-mile facility will start the season.
Torgerson Racing Completes 2022 Season With 45 Wins and Multiple Championships
Torgerson Racing of Medford, Oregon, comprised of brothers Ashton and Austin Torgerson, completed their 2022 season with 45 victories, a sweep of the track championships at Dixon Speedway, and a Non-Wing championship at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park. The outstanding season saw Ashton Torgerson accumulate 35 victories in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy Micro Sprint while older brother Austin scored ten triumphs in the Safety-Kleen No. 88.
St. Cloud Couple Competing At World Axe Throwing Championships
APPLETON, WISCONSIN (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud couple will be heading to Wisconsin this weekend to compete in the World Axe Throwing League Championships. Nikki and Dustin Knight will compete together in the duals event, Dustin has also qualified in the big axe tournament, and Nikki will also throw in the hatchet event.
Drifting Returns to South Boston Speedway in 2023; Sobo Drifts Kicks off Speedway’s 2023 Schedule of Spectator Events
Riding on the momentum of a successful 2022 season debut, drifting will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023. The SoBo Drifts event will mark the first spectator event of the 2023 season at South Boston Speedway. “We had a great time at our two drifting...
Jes Ferreira Named 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year
Comcast announced Jes Ferreira as the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, the eighth to receive the annual award. Among all the turmoil of the pandemic, Ferreira looked for an opportunity to give back. Despite her heavy workload, she decided to take on an even heavier challenge, becoming a foster parent to two young girls.
Champion Front Row Motorsports Engineer to Run Snowflake 100
Dylan Cappello, the championship-winning lead race engineer for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and its No. 38 truck team, will have no time to waste this week. Cappello, 26, put his name on the entry list for this weekend’s Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida knowing that he may be in Nashville celebrating a championship with Zane Smith and the rest of his FRM teammates.
Eastern Motorsport Press Association Announces Hall of Fame and Award Nominees
The Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA) has released the ballot for Hall of Fame and awards that will be presented during the organizations 50th Convention set to take place January 13-15, 2023 at the Genetti Best Western Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The Board of Directors poured over nearly 150...
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest Announces Second Location for Fall 2023
The music world has spoken, and Gordy Schroeder is listening as the founder behind the beloved Hwy 30 Music Fest announces the event’s expansion to Fort Worth, Texas. Beginning next year, the four-day concert series will be held in two locations, its original home of Filer Idaho, and now Texas Motor Speedway in the “Culture Capital of the Southwest” from October 19-23, 2023.
