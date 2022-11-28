ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Speedway Digest

STARS National Series To Have Presence At Snowball Derby

The Snowball Derby, which attracts racers and fans alike from all over America, is the biggest Super Late Model race in the country. What better way to get the word out about the STARS National Tour than to interact with all of them at this year’s Snowball Derby, December 2-4, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.
PENSACOLA, FL
Speedway Digest

RFK Racing Scores Record Year with 2022 MarCom Awards

As NASCAR celebrates its annual awards week, RFK Racing has announced the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) has once again recognized the team for its excellence in the field of marketing and communication, honoring the team’s creativity, ingenuity and hard work over the past year with multiple awards across several disciplines in 2022.
Speedway Digest

Pocono Raceway Wins Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare's First-Ever Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies"

Pocono Raceway officials announced today its recent accolade as Best Motor Speedway RV Tailgate Experience in RVshare’s first annual Campers’ Choice Awards, “The Campies.”. Earlier this summer season, RVshare, the largest online community for RV owners and renters, launched its very own annual campground awards program, “The...
Speedway Digest

Ryan Vargas: “It's time for me to take a little bit of a leap.” Featured

“I just want to be driving race cars for the rest of my life and that is my number one goal.”. For Ryan Vargas, a 22-year-old Californian with a humble background, the journey to reach that goal hasn’t been easy. The Xfinity Series driver has 67 career starts under his belt, all but one with the David-esque JD Motorsports, and has only two career top tens in 4 years racing part-time in NASCAR’s second-level series. Despite all that, however, Vargas looks towards the future.
Speedway Digest

Nashville Superspeedway to partner with Vanderbilt University’s Accelerator Program in June

College students will receive a behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR and motorsports via Nashville Superspeedway this summer as part of the Accelerator ® Summer Business Immersion program at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management. Students will spend three weeks at various organizations combining classroom and consulting experience for career preparation....
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

STARS National Series 2023 Opening Date Announced

Within the sports world, March is always known for its madness and now it’ll have just a bit more. The highly anticipated inaugural event for the STARS National Series is slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. A 200-lap national Super Late Model race at the famed half-mile facility will start the season.
PENSACOLA, FL
Speedway Digest

Torgerson Racing Completes 2022 Season With 45 Wins and Multiple Championships

Torgerson Racing of Medford, Oregon, comprised of brothers Ashton and Austin Torgerson, completed their 2022 season with 45 victories, a sweep of the track championships at Dixon Speedway, and a Non-Wing championship at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park. The outstanding season saw Ashton Torgerson accumulate 35 victories in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy Micro Sprint while older brother Austin scored ten triumphs in the Safety-Kleen No. 88.
MEDFORD, OR
Speedway Digest

Jes Ferreira Named 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

Comcast announced Jes Ferreira as the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, the eighth to receive the annual award. Among all the turmoil of the pandemic, Ferreira looked for an opportunity to give back. Despite her heavy workload, she decided to take on an even heavier challenge, becoming a foster parent to two young girls.
Speedway Digest

Champion Front Row Motorsports Engineer to Run Snowflake 100

Dylan Cappello, the championship-winning lead race engineer for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and its No. 38 truck team, will have no time to waste this week. Cappello, 26, put his name on the entry list for this weekend’s Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida knowing that he may be in Nashville celebrating a championship with Zane Smith and the rest of his FRM teammates.
PENSACOLA, FL
Speedway Digest

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest Announces Second Location for Fall 2023

The music world has spoken, and Gordy Schroeder is listening as the founder behind the beloved Hwy 30 Music Fest announces the event’s expansion to Fort Worth, Texas. Beginning next year, the four-day concert series will be held in two locations, its original home of Filer Idaho, and now Texas Motor Speedway in the “Culture Capital of the Southwest” from October 19-23, 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

