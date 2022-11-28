DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hearts are heavy at the Dallas Zoo, where an 18-year-old tiger named Manis has died. He was known among his animal care team as a "bulldozer in the building" since he loved pushing enrichment items around and rearranging his bedroom furniture. Manis had a deep voice, and his long, drawn-out calls would get everyone's attention, including guests who could hear him even when he was inside the tiger building. Manis was easily the winner of the "most nosey" award, his handlers said, as he was always finding ways to watch the other tigers to make sure they were doing...

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO