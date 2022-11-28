Read full article on original website
Rockwall student’s art chosen to represent District 33 on Christmas tree at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) – Each Christmas, House Members are invited to select a constituent to imagine and create a visual representation of what makes their Texas House District special in the form of a Christmas tree ornament. This year, State Representative Justin Holland is pleased to announce...
Ever Heard of the Dallas Thrift Store That Will Smoke Meat for You?
Now this is my kind of place. I love to go and rummage through thrift stores. I can totally spend an afternoon searching for cool stuff that I can get on the cheap. I also happen to love barbecue. So, EV’s Thrift Store down in Dallas is firmly on my radar.
dallasexpress.com
Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country
A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County
Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
cravedfw
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The new concept comes...
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
Beloved tiger 'Manis' dies at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hearts are heavy at the Dallas Zoo, where an 18-year-old tiger named Manis has died. He was known among his animal care team as a "bulldozer in the building" since he loved pushing enrichment items around and rearranging his bedroom furniture. Manis had a deep voice, and his long, drawn-out calls would get everyone's attention, including guests who could hear him even when he was inside the tiger building. Manis was easily the winner of the "most nosey" award, his handlers said, as he was always finding ways to watch the other tigers to make sure they were doing...
Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office prepares to crown winner in No-Shave November campaign
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) You may have noticed members of the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department growing beards this month as several peace officers participate in No Shave November, a 30-day journey in which participants forgo shaving for a good cause – the fight against cancer. The...
Fork & Fire expands to McKinney’s Hub 121
Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
Is This A Wolf? Probably Not
Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante
Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante. Duro Hospitality, whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegante, a Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano
Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
dmagazine.com
Leslie Stemmons Tamed the Trinity River
Most Dallasites have spent too much of their lives on Stemmons Highway (I-35 E), but not many know for whom it is named. Stemmons is a family that has dramatically impacted the development of the city. The land for the highway was donated by one of Dallas’ foremost civic business and civic leaders, John Stemmons. But the highway is named for Leslie Stemmons, his father.
Police: Missing Richardson boy found safe
Police say 9-year-old Alex Mata left his home on South Coit Road sometime between 10 and 11 last night after having an argument with his family. He was located Wednesday morning.
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
KLTV
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospital’s ‘Miracle Child’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler selects a ‘Miracle Child’ each year to represent CMN hospitals. On Monday morning, CHRISTUS introduced a 3-year-old from Canton, Hannah Harlow, as the 2023 Miracle Child. It all began when she was just one year old.
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
