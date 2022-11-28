ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

dallasexpress.com

Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country

A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County

Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Beloved tiger 'Manis' dies at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hearts are heavy at the Dallas Zoo, where an 18-year-old tiger named Manis has died. He was known among his animal care team as a "bulldozer in the building" since he loved pushing enrichment items around and rearranging his bedroom furniture. Manis had a deep voice, and his long, drawn-out calls would get everyone's attention, including guests who could hear him even when he was inside the tiger building. Manis was easily the winner of the "most nosey" award, his handlers said, as he was always finding ways to watch the other tigers to make sure they were doing...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fork & Fire expands to McKinney’s Hub 121

Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Is This A Wolf? Probably Not

Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante. Duro Hospitality, whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegante, a Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners

A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leslie Stemmons Tamed the Trinity River

Most Dallasites have spent too much of their lives on Stemmons Highway (I-35 E), but not many know for whom it is named. Stemmons is a family that has dramatically impacted the development of the city. The land for the highway was donated by one of Dallas’ foremost civic business and civic leaders, John Stemmons. But the highway is named for Leslie Stemmons, his father.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner

(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
AUBREY, TX
KLTV

3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospital’s ‘Miracle Child’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler selects a ‘Miracle Child’ each year to represent CMN hospitals. On Monday morning, CHRISTUS introduced a 3-year-old from Canton, Hannah Harlow, as the 2023 Miracle Child. It all began when she was just one year old.
TYLER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

