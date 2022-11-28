Read full article on original website
Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations
Police in Apple Valley and Savage are investigating two armed robberies believed to have been committed by the same suspect Tuesday afternoon. The Savage Police Department said the first incident happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. Police said an unidentified suspect...
fox9.com
2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver in Janesville drive-by shooting sentenced
One of the men involved in a drive-by shooting last summer in Janesville was sentenced Monday in Waseca County Court. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, of Waseca, received a four-year prison sentence on felony charges of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting. Charges of attempted murder and assault were dismissed.
Southern Minnesota News
Weapons, vehicles stolen during armed Thanksgiving home invasion in Sibley County
Weapons, ammunition, and cars were among the items stolen during an armed home invasion in Sibley County on Thanksgiving. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Faxon Township, about four miles west of Belle Plaine. A news release says...
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man
Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. Tu Anh Phan,...
KEYC
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
fox9.com
Carver County inmate escapes during court hearing, caught minutes later
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man attending a scheduled sentencing for prior felony convictions attempted to flee on Tuesday, but was soon caught by law enforcement in Carver County. According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 29, an inmate...
willmarradio.com
Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector
(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
fox9.com
'What's the point, I'm drunk': Chaska police arrest driver for DWI after crash
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is facing charges in Chaska after police say she was driving at nearly three times over the legal limit over the holiday weekend. Chaska police responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Black Friday after a crash at a gas station where they say the driver hit a light pole.
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Officer assaulted, family evacuated as police talk with suspect
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident Friday that has one man barricaded inside a home in Prior Lake. According to police, at 1:20 p.m. officers were called to an incident at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road on the report that a man was digging in the dumpster.
KIMT
Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver
ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato’s Bells on Belgrade this weekend
North Mankato’s annual children’s Christmas celebration is this weekend. Bells on Belgrade, in its 8th year, is on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave. The celebration includes trolley rides, carolers, reindeer games, and crafts. Children...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
