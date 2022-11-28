ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN



fox9.com

2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver in Janesville drive-by shooting sentenced

One of the men involved in a drive-by shooting last summer in Janesville was sentenced Monday in Waseca County Court. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, of Waseca, received a four-year prison sentence on felony charges of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting. Charges of attempted murder and assault were dismissed.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
willmarradio.com

Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector

(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
HECTOR, MN
KIMT

Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato’s Bells on Belgrade this weekend

North Mankato’s annual children’s Christmas celebration is this weekend. Bells on Belgrade, in its 8th year, is on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave. The celebration includes trolley rides, carolers, reindeer games, and crafts. Children...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
Bring Me The News

Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
EDINA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change

Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
RICE COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

