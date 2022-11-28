Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
q13fox.com
Police appear to walk back on major detail in brutal killings of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Law enforcement officials investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students appeared to walk back their claim that one or more of the victims were "targeted," saying late Wednesday evening that they do not know if that is the case. "Detectives do not currently know if...
KLEWTV
Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update
Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
q13fox.com
Idaho students killed: Watch the full vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month
The Moscow community held a candlelight vigil at the University of Idaho campus for the four students found brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus home. Loved ones and social officials spoke in their memory.
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Updated timeline is ‘progress’ in Idaho slayings probe, victim’s sister says
Police offered a more specific time for when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home the morning of Nov. 13.
q13fox.com
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
q13fox.com
Idaho students killed: Vigil to be held at University of Idaho on Wednesday
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow community is planning to hold a candlelight vigil at the University of Idaho campus this week for the four students killed. According to the university's website, a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. PST.
Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
Moscow PD dispels more rumors in recent U of I murder investigation update
MOSCOW, ID. — A past murder and the processing of a red Mustang are two more rumors denounced by the Moscow Police Department on Monday as they continue investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Media have asked whether the murder of the four students was related to a death that occurred on Baker Street in February of...
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
q13fox.com
Idaho police urge returning students to report 'anything out of the ordinary'
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police are urging students to come forward with any tips related to last month's baffling quadruple homicide as they return to an uneasy University of Idaho campus after the Thanksgiving break. "Students are coming back to campus and to class, and there are probably quite a...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Sigma Chi creates scholarship in honor of slain student Ethan Chapin
MOSCOW, Idaho - Sigma Chi announced a scholarship on Tuesday to honor Ethan Chapin, a member of the fraternity who was tragically murdered along with three other University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be presented every year to one undergraduate member of...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
dailyfly.com
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
