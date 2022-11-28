ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Nevro (NVRO) Stock Now

NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance and continued strength in its flagship Senza platform are expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio

WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc....
Valero Energy (VLO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Quote.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Brinker (EAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

EAT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 3% in the after-hour trading session as high inflation woes linger. Earnings & Revenue Discussion. In the quarter under review, adjusted loss per...
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CRM - Free Report) reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, shares of this enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.9% in...
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Dividend ETF (RDIV) Hits New 52-Week High

RDIV - Free Report) ) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 22.9% from its 52-week low price of $37.63/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BPOSY - Free Report) closed at $5.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.34% over the past...
Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Hits New 52-Week High

TFLO - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.6% from its 52-week low price of $50.25/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained...
5 Top Stocks to Tap Earnings Beat Potential

GMAB - Free Report) , KnowBe4 (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SNPS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The company anticipates revenues between $1.263 billion and $1.293 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period.

