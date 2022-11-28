Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Nevro (NVRO) Stock Now
NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance and continued strength in its flagship Senza platform are expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc....
Zacks.com
Valero Energy (VLO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th
HBRIY - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Quote.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Zacks.com
Brinker (EAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
EAT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 3% in the after-hour trading session as high inflation woes linger. Earnings & Revenue Discussion. In the quarter under review, adjusted loss per...
Benzinga
Why Okta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO shares rose 40.9% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dipping around 43% on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. OTIC rose 17.1% to $0.2101 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares...
Zacks.com
Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CRM - Free Report) reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, shares of this enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.9% in...
Zacks.com
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Zacks.com
Dividend ETF (RDIV) Hits New 52-Week High
RDIV - Free Report) ) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 22.9% from its 52-week low price of $37.63/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BPOSY - Free Report) closed at $5.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.34% over the past...
Zacks.com
Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Hits New 52-Week High
TFLO - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.6% from its 52-week low price of $50.25/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DDOG - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this data analytics and cloud monitoring company have...
Zacks.com
General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained...
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Tap Earnings Beat Potential
GMAB - Free Report) , KnowBe4 (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Deere is a member of our Industrial Products...
Zacks.com
Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this owner of Philip Morris USA, the...
Zacks.com
Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SNPS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The company anticipates revenues between $1.263 billion and $1.293 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period.
Comments / 0