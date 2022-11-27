Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
Patrol: Pickup truck ends up in canal after trying to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck in south Wichita sent the pickup over the I-135 barrier wall and into the canal. It happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 135 near Pawnee. The patrol reports the...
One injured in south Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews say that one person was injured in a south Wichita house fire. The incident happened at a house in the 3700 block of south Hoover Court, just before 3:00 p.m. Fire Captain Stephen Runyan said they received several calls about the fire due to...
Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
Fire crews respond to large Marion County grass fire
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A massive grass fire was burning north of Burns, Kansas, and east of Highway 77. The city of Florence says that all of their available fire crews were been dispatched to fight it. They are ordering them to protect structures and cattle. Marion County fire...
Wichita man sentenced to over 13 years for 2017 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 21-year-old Jeremiah Tate has been sentenced to over 13 years (165 months) in prison for the death of Nakari Moore. The Wichita native pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery of a law enforcement officer. He has been in custody since 2017 and will receive credit for that time served.
Topgolf, Scheels bringing hundreds of jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Companies new to Wichita are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now. Topgolf, near K-96 and Greenwich, is celebrating its grand opening Friday, Dec. 2. The company has already hired close to 300 people to work at its Wichita location. “I called my mom and...
Valley Center’s 3D-printed home community delayed
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s first-ever community of 3D-printed homes is delayed. The city of Valley Center was partnering with the Crain Company, or CC3D, to bring the development to the state. This week, the Valley Center City Council voted to withdraw its contract with the company. “We...
Shockers fall to Mizzou in overtime fashion
In their toughest test yet this season, the Wichita State men battled unbeaten Missouri into extra minutes with the Tigers ultimately coming out on top, 88-84. The Shockers move to 4-3 while the Tigers improve to 8-0. "I thought our guys fought hard. I still believe our guys are getting...
