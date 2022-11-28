ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wglc.net

Gas prices show steep decline locally

WASHINGTON — The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August, according to the American Automobile Association. Locally, LaSalle County gas prices have dropped significantly, now at $3.78 cents per gallon. Bureau and Putnam County gas prices have decreased as well, although still pricey at over $3.85 cents per gallon. Statewide, Illinoisans can expect to pay an average of $3.80 cents. The AAA says increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to fall.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever

ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford homebuyers get some breathing room as pace of sales slow

ROCKFORD — Rebecca Bailey stepped into the housing market at one of the most challenging times for buyers. It was late summer, and Bailey was moving back to Rockford from Wisconsin. But she was shopping for her first home at a time when prices in the Rockford region were at an all-time high and homes were selling at a dizzying pace.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Highest-paying business jobs in Rockford

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Rockford, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park

Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
LOVES PARK, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors

One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Reckless Driver Near the Rockford Airport

Sources are reporting an alleged reckless driver near the Rockford Airport. The suspect vehicle was traveling well over 100 MPH without its headlights on, near the Rockford Airport. The vehicle is described as Gray Nissan Altima with a plate similar to DH 28363. Last seen pulling into the Rockford Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Terminate A Chase on the East Side

Sources are reporting a police chase. It happened around 11 PM near Brooke rd. Suspect vehicle is a White GMC with a plate similar to CG37375. Police terminated the chase. Sources told us the alleged suspect lives in Belvidere. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money

The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers’ money. The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL

