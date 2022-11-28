Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
wglc.net
Gas prices show steep decline locally
WASHINGTON — The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August, according to the American Automobile Association. Locally, LaSalle County gas prices have dropped significantly, now at $3.78 cents per gallon. Bureau and Putnam County gas prices have decreased as well, although still pricey at over $3.85 cents per gallon. Statewide, Illinoisans can expect to pay an average of $3.80 cents. The AAA says increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to fall.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever
ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford homebuyers get some breathing room as pace of sales slow
ROCKFORD — Rebecca Bailey stepped into the housing market at one of the most challenging times for buyers. It was late summer, and Bailey was moving back to Rockford from Wisconsin. But she was shopping for her first home at a time when prices in the Rockford region were at an all-time high and homes were selling at a dizzying pace.
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Rockford
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Rockford, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
WIFR
Rockford could see improvements with largest amount of funding in city history
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to help from both state and federal grants, Rockford City Engineer Timothy Hinkens says the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), is one for the books. “There were a lot of opportunities, and Rockford was in a lot of need, so we were able to secure...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
Person rescued from car after N. Main crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person had to be cut out of a car following a crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Main and John Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. Details on injuries in the crash were not immediately available. DEVELOPING…
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries
New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MyStateline.com
Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King
Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Reckless Driver Near the Rockford Airport
Sources are reporting an alleged reckless driver near the Rockford Airport. The suspect vehicle was traveling well over 100 MPH without its headlights on, near the Rockford Airport. The vehicle is described as Gray Nissan Altima with a plate similar to DH 28363. Last seen pulling into the Rockford Airport.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Terminate A Chase on the East Side
Sources are reporting a police chase. It happened around 11 PM near Brooke rd. Suspect vehicle is a White GMC with a plate similar to CG37375. Police terminated the chase. Sources told us the alleged suspect lives in Belvidere. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit...
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
MyStateline.com
Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money
The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers’ money. The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
rockrivercurrent.com
Handmade hats and more hung to fence outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Dozens of handmade hats, mittens, scarves and gloves were tied to the fences outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital on Tuesday for anyone in need to pluck so they can keep warm this winter. Hanging the care kits is an annual Giving Tuesday tradition at Swedes, and this...
