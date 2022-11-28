Read full article on original website
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
“President Trump Has My Full Endorsement and My Support As Our Republican Nominee in 2024” Says Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpShutterstock. On November 15, as the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, many of his most-loyal supporters were quick to declare their support.
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again
At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
Trump Jr. spreads conspiracy theory that McConnell wanted Masters and Lake to lose
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) One day after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win re-election in Arizona, Donald Trump, Jr. is spreading...
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
Paul Ryan slams 'horrifying' end of Trump's presidency (May, 2021)
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan decried the manner in which former President Donald Trump's term ended, and the direction the GOP is heading in a speech made at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
What Mitt Romney says about Trump’s dinner with white supremacist
Mitt Romney called former President Donald Trump’s dinner white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, “disgusting.” The Republican Utah senator says Trump should not be president of the United States.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
Trump ‘needs better judgment in who he dines with,’ says GOP Rep. James Comer
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., criticized Donald Trump on Sunday for dining with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last week. “Well, he certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with,” Comer said in an...
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Donald Trump Jr. Noticeably Absent From Father's 2024 Announcement
Eric Trump, Barron Trump, Lara Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were present at Mar-a-Lago as the former president announced his 2024 bid.
Congressional Republicans were largely silent after POLITICO revealed Donald Trump dined with white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes.
On Sunday, when asked directly about Trump's decision to dine with Fuentes, incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) only told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the former president "certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with." The Senate: The chamber is forging ahead on a bill...
GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins condemn Trump for dinner with 'racist antisemites' Nick Fuentes and Kanye West
Cassidy and Collins, both of whom voted to convict Trump after January 6, are among the first GOP senators to weigh in on the dinner.
Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
What's Next for Ivanka Trump? Ex-President's Daughter Bows Out of Politics
As early as 2019, Ivanka Trump had indicated that she'd had enough of politics and life in Washington D.C.
Susan Collins: Trump should have never met with Fuentes
Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), a prominent centrist Republican, said Monday that former President Trump should not have had a meal or a meeting with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist organizer and podcaster. “I condemn white supremacy and antisemitism. The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting...
Fallout continues over Trump's dinner with white nationalist
Former Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing former President Donald Trump for having dinner with a white supremacist. In an interview with NewsNation, Pence said Trump should apologize. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the reaction.
