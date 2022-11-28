ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ



thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka announces first four organizations to participate in Neighborhood Investment Program

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 22 that the Newark Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark’s commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development, is part of the city’s $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark’s economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
hobokengirl.com

93 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | December 1-4

As you’re wondering how December is already here in Hudson County, fill your calendar with a variety of activities and events happening in the area. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a singles mixer at The Ashford, the Hoboken City Hall Holiday Craft Fair, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theatre, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark teen to represent NJ at 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders

NEWARK, NJ — Newark resident Aysha Penafiel, a student at Gill St. Bernard’s School, will represent the state of New Jersey at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., in June. The event, sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, gathers...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Turkey Trot returns to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Turkey Trot returned to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange on Nov. 22 after a three-year absence. Under sunny skies, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders ran around the school to the cheers of younger students, faculty and parents. Students ran two laps around the school as West Orange police officers, teachers and parent volunteers watched over them.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel president receives Outstanding Leadership Award

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award for his contributions as a longstanding trustee and former chairperson of the Integrity House board, as well as his significant contributions to the state of New Jersey and the Newark community.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash

SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
RAHWAY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic

Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
essexnewsdaily.com

Partnership provides laptops for ECC Adult Learning Center

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — A lack of access to technology will no longer be an obstacle to students in Essex County College’s Adult Learning Center thanks to Laptop Upcycle @ EssexCountyCollege-ALC, a partnership with Laptop Upcycle of Montclair. “Our goal is to provide an initial 25 laptops and/or...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

