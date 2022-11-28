Read full article on original website
USMNT captain Tyler Adams graciously handled a question from an Iranian journalist about discrimination in the US
Tyler Adams was also informed that he'd been mispronouncing "Iran" by the journalist, but the American used the moment to gracefully answer a tough question.
US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
Why is USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologizing to Iran for … anything?
USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologized Monday for US Soccer Federation social media posts that removed the central image of Iran’s flag to show solidarity with millions of Iranians engaged in public protests over the treatment of women. He now needs to apologize for apparently not knowing that there is...
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency on Sunday called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.
Christian Pulisic diagnosed with 'pelvic contusion' and listed 'day-to-day' after violent collision in USMNT's win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a "pelvic contusion" after leaving the U.S. men's national team's 1-0 World Cup win over Iran at halftime, and is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Saturday's Round of 16 match against the Netherlands, according to the team. Pulisic suffered the injury...
Carlos Queiroz was hired to fix American soccer. Now he could oust the United States from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — The 69-year-old globetrotting polyglot who’ll try to topple the U.S. men's national team at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday once spent an entire year trying to fix American soccer. Carlos Queiroz has coached on five continents, at four World Cups and at some of...
Raw Emotion of USMNT Stars in Locker Room Praised—'I Love This Team'
The enormity of winning against Iran, which sent the U.S. team through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, is seen in the locker-room video.
Hershey’s Pulisic, US face win or go home World Cup match against Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group […]
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory
Mexico could not extend their proud record of reaching the Round of 16 at every World Cup since 1994 as they beat Saudi Arabia but failed to progress after losing out to Poland on goal difference. El Tri had not experienced a group-stage exit at a global tournament since 1978...
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.
USMNT's World Cup message: We're not done yet
DOHA, Qatar — The United States had a united voice less than an hour after the final whistle of its nerve-wracking triumph over Iran on Tuesday night. As worthy as the 1-0 success that clinched a spot in the round of 16 was, and even as the players stood, drenched in sweat, in the bowels of Al Thumama Stadium, the message was clear.
Gregg Berhalter has made USMNT a force to be reckoned with again
Gregg Berhalter, the 49-year-old, Nike-wearing, bounce-passing New Jerseyan who casts a conspicuous figure on the sideline as head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, has been in this position before. Twenty years ago, Berhalter — a center back during his playing days — was in South Korea, starting his first game at a World Cup when the United States played Mexico in the Round of 16. The ensuing 2-0 victory cemented a quarterfinal berth for the United States, its best ever run at a World Cup since making the semifinal in 1930. “Probably one of my most memorable games...
Biden Hosts French Leader Amid Climate Law Dispute
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of the U.S. president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe. Biden is set...
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Oath Keepers Boss Stewart Rhodes Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy in Capitol Riot Case
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after...
Argentina Soars Back to Round of 16, Poland Claim Second Despite 2-0 Loss
As the final whistle blew in a 2-0 domination, the Argentinians went wild knowing they would be advancing to the round of 16. But on the other side of the field, Poland stood idly by awaiting their fate as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia fixture finished. Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s goal in...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia engineer accused of collaborating; 40% of Ukraine’s electricity grid still damaged
Nuclear plant engineer accused of aiding Russia; Russian attacks leave large part of energy system damaged, says supplier
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men’s National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint...
Russian Oil Sanctions Are About to Kick in. And They Could Disrupt Markets in a Big Way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
