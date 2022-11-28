ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
Augusta Free Press

Why is USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologizing to Iran for … anything?

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter apologized Monday for US Soccer Federation social media posts that removed the central image of Iran’s flag to show solidarity with millions of Iranians engaged in public protests over the treatment of women. He now needs to apologize for apparently not knowing that there is...
NBC Chicago

Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.
FOX Sports

USMNT's World Cup message: We're not done yet

DOHA, Qatar — The United States had a united voice less than an hour after the final whistle of its nerve-wracking triumph over Iran on Tuesday night. As worthy as the 1-0 success that clinched a spot in the round of 16 was, and even as the players stood, drenched in sweat, in the bowels of Al Thumama Stadium, the message was clear.
New York Post

Gregg Berhalter has made USMNT a force to be reckoned with again

Gregg Berhalter, the 49-year-old, Nike-wearing, bounce-passing New Jerseyan who casts a conspicuous figure on the sideline as head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, has been in this position before. Twenty years ago, Berhalter — a center back during his playing days — was in South Korea, starting his first game at a World Cup when the United States played Mexico in the Round of 16. The ensuing 2-0 victory cemented a quarterfinal berth for the United States, its best ever run at a World Cup since making the semifinal in 1930. “Probably one of my most memorable games...
NBC Chicago

NBC Sports

Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round

After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men’s National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint...
