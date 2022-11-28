LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool has only been a Bear for a month, but the third-year wide receiver already has immense respect for quarterback Justin Fields. The second-year signal-caller was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets with a separated shoulder. Fields is hopeful he will be able to return to the field Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers, but he will only do so if he feels he will be able to help the Bears snap their five-game losing streak.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO