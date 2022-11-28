ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NC co-pilot's death in fall from plane ruled accidental

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The death of a pilot who fell from a small airplane in flight in North Carolina in July has been ruled an accident, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The autopsy states that the death of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was likely...
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday...
House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem...
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
