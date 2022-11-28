Avalanche closes highway near two Colorado ski areas for four hours

Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Both directions of Loveland Pass have reopened after an avalanche forced the roadway to close early on Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closure was announced at about 2:35 AM between Mile Point 222 and I-70, roughly located between Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

CDOT announced that the pass was reopened at 6:32 AM. The department did not say if any vehicles were caught in the slide, but no injuries have been reported at this time. It is presumed that vehicles were not caught given the lack of report and the time of day when the slide occurred.

Loveland Pass has been a trouble spot for avalanche activity in the past. It was the site of one of the deadliest avalanches in Colorado history, which killed five experienced skiers and snowboarders that were promoting a backcountry safety and gear event.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has also issued an 'avalanche watch' on Monday, ahead of a storm system that has the potential to drop up to 24 inches of snow on some of Colorado's mountains.

As avalanche season ramps up, staying up-to-date with avalanche forecasts can be lifesaving. Though it is not necessarily common for cars to get buried by slides, it is possible. Find an OTC guide on what to do if your vehicle gets trapped by an avalanche here.

As always, make sure to check the current avalanche forecast before entering the Colorado backcountry during snow season.