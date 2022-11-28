ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Avalanche closes highway near two Colorado ski areas for four hours

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Y5jN_0jQ5josZ00
Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Both directions of Loveland Pass have reopened after an avalanche forced the roadway to close early on Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closure was announced at about 2:35 AM between Mile Point 222 and I-70, roughly located between Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

CDOT announced that the pass was reopened at 6:32 AM. The department did not say if any vehicles were caught in the slide, but no injuries have been reported at this time. It is presumed that vehicles were not caught given the lack of report and the time of day when the slide occurred.

Loveland Pass has been a trouble spot for avalanche activity in the past. It was the site of one of the deadliest avalanches in Colorado history, which killed five experienced skiers and snowboarders that were promoting a backcountry safety and gear event.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has also issued an 'avalanche watch' on Monday, ahead of a storm system that has the potential to drop up to 24 inches of snow on some of Colorado's mountains.

As avalanche season ramps up, staying up-to-date with avalanche forecasts can be lifesaving. Though it is not necessarily common for cars to get buried by slides, it is possible. Find an OTC guide on what to do if your vehicle gets trapped by an avalanche here.

As always, make sure to check the current avalanche forecast before entering the Colorado backcountry during snow season.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Backcountry skiers trigger avalanche in Colorado

A group of backcountry skiers triggered an avalanche near Vail Pass on Saturday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The slide was reportedly triggered by a group of four skiers, and occurred near Uneva Peak. "Skier 2 was caught, but skied out. Skier 1 was...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say that they don't expect winds to be as strong in and around the city as they likely will be near Trinidad and Walsenburg, which often gets hit hardest in such conditions. But the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is preparing for anything. "We've been meeting since The post Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn

Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
advnture.com

Watch magnificent elk stampede across Colorado mountains during migration

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a clip of the beautiful animals charging downhill and across a quiet highway. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shared a stunning video of a herd of elk stampeding across a mountain highway. The clip, which you can watch below, was shot by videographer Eric N Olson, and shows hundreds of the animals racing downhill and over a quiet stretch of road.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy