BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study ranks Boston as one of the best cities in the U.S. to live in without a car. Boston came in at No. 2 on the list from Lawn Starter because of its walkability and access to public transit, just behind San Francisco and ahead of Washington D.C. Four other New England cities made the top 100—Providence, RI was No. 19, Worcester was No. 63, Bridgeport, CT was No. 83, and Springfield came in at No. 98.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO