BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Neighbors told us children lived in the house too.Police said a preliminary investigation indicated it was due to a domestic-related incident and there...

BUFFALO GROVE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO